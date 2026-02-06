EBQ Celebrates 20 Years of Driving Business Growth Through Revenue Operations Excellence
EBQ celebrates 20 years as a revenue growth partner, helping organizations accelerate sales and marketing through outsourced CRM, data, marketing, and sales services. Founded in 2006, EBQ has supported thousands of organizations, driven $1.5T in pipeline revenue, and remains focused on people-driven, results-oriented growth for the future.
Austin, TX, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EBQ, a leading revenue growth partner, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. This marks two decades of helping businesses accelerate their sales and marketing goals through expert execution and specialized support.
Since its founding in 2006, EBQ has built a reputation for delivering exceptional outsourced CRM, data, business development, marketing, and sales services to companies across diverse industries, maturities, and sizes. What began as a college capstone project evolved into a trusted partnership model that has helped thousands of organizations scale their operations and expand their market reach.
“I want our customers to look at our services like a buffet. We can help close gaps and help you achieve your goals,” said Tim Edwards, CEO of EBQ.
Over the past two decades, EBQ has:
Partnered with thousands of organizations, ranging from local nonprofits to large enterprises
Set over 3 million appointments by making over 87 million dials
Ran over 151,000 campaigns, resulting in 150% increase in MQLs and 75% decrease in marketing spend
Helped organizations save over $18.9M through workflow automations
Achieved over $1.5T in pipeline revenue across various industries
As EBQ looks toward the future, the company remains committed to talent development and expanding service capabilities to help clients navigate an increasingly complex market landscape.
“To me, a good success metric is how the people around you have grown. You grow your top line to create career opportunities, and maintaining those opportunities is key to sustainable growth,” said Tim.
About EBQ: EBQ is a B2B growth partner that provides outsourced sales and marketing solutions. Based in Austin, Texas, EBQ helps companies accelerate revenue through proven people, process, and performance-driven strategies. Learn more at ebq.com.
Since its founding in 2006, EBQ has built a reputation for delivering exceptional outsourced CRM, data, business development, marketing, and sales services to companies across diverse industries, maturities, and sizes. What began as a college capstone project evolved into a trusted partnership model that has helped thousands of organizations scale their operations and expand their market reach.
“I want our customers to look at our services like a buffet. We can help close gaps and help you achieve your goals,” said Tim Edwards, CEO of EBQ.
Over the past two decades, EBQ has:
Partnered with thousands of organizations, ranging from local nonprofits to large enterprises
Set over 3 million appointments by making over 87 million dials
Ran over 151,000 campaigns, resulting in 150% increase in MQLs and 75% decrease in marketing spend
Helped organizations save over $18.9M through workflow automations
Achieved over $1.5T in pipeline revenue across various industries
As EBQ looks toward the future, the company remains committed to talent development and expanding service capabilities to help clients navigate an increasingly complex market landscape.
“To me, a good success metric is how the people around you have grown. You grow your top line to create career opportunities, and maintaining those opportunities is key to sustainable growth,” said Tim.
About EBQ: EBQ is a B2B growth partner that provides outsourced sales and marketing solutions. Based in Austin, Texas, EBQ helps companies accelerate revenue through proven people, process, and performance-driven strategies. Learn more at ebq.com.
Contact
EBQContact
Brent Walrath
512-637-9696
ebq.com
Brent Walrath
512-637-9696
ebq.com
Categories