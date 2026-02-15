UAE Desalination Project Receives 800 tons of Sodium Chlorite from Hoo Chemtec
HOO CHEMTEC shipped 800 tons of sodium chlorite 31% solution to the UAE for seawater desalination. This chemical is a key disinfectant used to control biological growth in desalination plants, ensuring safe and efficient production of fresh water.
Zhengzhou, China, February 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HOO CHEMTEC has successfully delivered 32 containers, totaling 800 metric tons, of sodium chlorite 31% solution to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This shipment will be used as a critical chemical in major seawater desalination facilities.
Sodium chlorite is a powerful and safe disinfectant. In desalination plants, it is used to control biofouling—the growth of algae, bacteria, and other microorganisms in seawater. This process protects the expensive reverse osmosis membranes and ensures the plant runs efficiently to produce clean drinking water.
The UAE relies heavily on desalination due to its arid climate and limited natural freshwater sources. Choosing the right water treatment chemical is vital. Sodium chlorite is often preferred because it effectively kills microbes without forming harmful by-products, which helps extend the life of the plant's core equipment.
The delivered product is a 31% concentration sodium chlorite solution. It is a clear, pale yellow liquid with high effectiveness for disinfection.
HOO CHEMTEC specializes in providing chemical solutions for the global water treatment industry. The company focuses on quality and reliability to support essential infrastructure projects like seawater desalination.
For more information on sodium chlorite for desalination or other water treatment applications, please contact HOO CHEMTEC.
Sodium chlorite is a powerful and safe disinfectant. In desalination plants, it is used to control biofouling—the growth of algae, bacteria, and other microorganisms in seawater. This process protects the expensive reverse osmosis membranes and ensures the plant runs efficiently to produce clean drinking water.
The UAE relies heavily on desalination due to its arid climate and limited natural freshwater sources. Choosing the right water treatment chemical is vital. Sodium chlorite is often preferred because it effectively kills microbes without forming harmful by-products, which helps extend the life of the plant's core equipment.
The delivered product is a 31% concentration sodium chlorite solution. It is a clear, pale yellow liquid with high effectiveness for disinfection.
HOO CHEMTEC specializes in providing chemical solutions for the global water treatment industry. The company focuses on quality and reliability to support essential infrastructure projects like seawater desalination.
For more information on sodium chlorite for desalination or other water treatment applications, please contact HOO CHEMTEC.
Contact
Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTECContact
Rain Zhang
16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
Rain Zhang
16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
Categories