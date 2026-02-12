Card One Strengthens Mobile Payment Tools for the Modern Marketplace
Plano, TX, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Card One Unveils Expanded Mobile Payment Capabilities for Businesses on the Move
Card One, a leading provider of payment gateway technology and merchant services, has introduced new enhancements to its mobile and remote payment solutions, giving businesses greater flexibility to accept payments wherever their customers are.
The upgraded platform supports credit and debit cards, tap-to-pay, and popular digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay across smartphones, tablets, and wireless terminals. These improvements are designed to serve the needs of today’s mobile-first businesses, including contractors, delivery teams, medical providers, event vendors, pop-up shops, and field service professionals.
“As more transactions happen outside of traditional storefronts, businesses need tools that can keep up,” said Alex Hemmat, board member of Card One. “Our enhanced mobile platform allows merchants to accept payments quickly and securely in any environment—whether they’re in a shop, on-site with a client, or working remotely.”
Designed for Security, Speed, and Ease of Use
Card One’s mobile payment technology delivers enterprise-level protection while remaining simple to use. Every transaction is secured through encryption and tokenization, helping prevent sensitive card information from ever being stored or exposed. Merchants can accept payments, issue digital receipts, and track activity in real time through a streamlined interface.
The platform also connects directly with Card One’s payment gateway and reporting tools, allowing business owners to monitor sales, refunds, and customer data across all devices and locations from one central system.
Supporting a More Mobile Economy
For growing and mid-sized businesses, the ability to take payments anywhere is now a competitive necessity. Whether processing transactions curbside, at a job site, or at a temporary location, Card One’s mobile solutions provide the same professional checkout experience customers expect from traditional point-of-sale systems.
Advancing Payment Innovation
This latest expansion is part of Card One’s broader strategy to invest in flexible, secure, and scalable payment technologies. As contactless payments, digital wallets, and mobile commerce continue to gain momentum, Card One remains focused on helping merchants adapt, compete, and grow in a rapidly evolving marketplace.
Alex Hemmat
800-815-1881
card1.com
