West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West Announces Facility Enhancements Focused on Security and Customer Access
Tualatin, OR, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West announced an enhanced customer experience at its Tualatin facility, highlighting layered security measures and simplified access designed to help renters store with added confidence and convenience. Located near I-5 and Lower Boones Ferry Road, the facility serves customers from Tualatin, Lake Oswego, Tigard, Durham, and SW Portland.
The facility features secure digital access and 24-hour security video, along with on-site staffing during office hours to support customers with unit selection, access questions, and account needs.
“Customers want two things when choosing storage: confidence their belongings are protected and the ability to get in and out quickly,” said Elizabeth Stugelmayer, West Coast Self-Storage District Manager. “At Lake Oswego – West, we’ve built the experience around those priorities—layered security, long access hours, and tools that make storage simpler to manage.”
To make access easier, West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West offers daily access hours from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and customers can manage key parts of their storage experience through the West Coast Self-Storage app, including account management and gate/access entry.
West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West is located at 6725 SW Bradbury Ct, Tualatin, OR 97224. For unit information, directions, and contact details, visit the facility page online.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company focuses on professional storage management, customer service, and convenient storage solutions for residential and business customers.
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
