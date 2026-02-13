Cody Pools Executive Appointed to PHTA Commercial Council
Cody Pools announced that Matt Trissel, General Manager of its Commercial Division, has been appointed to the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) Commercial Council. Trissel will help advance safety standards, regulatory initiatives, and best practices in commercial aquatics. The appointment reinforces Cody Pools’ leadership and commitment to shaping the future of the industry nationwide.
Austin, TX, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cody Pools, recognized as the #1 Pool Builder in the nation by Pool & Spa News, is proud to announce that Matt Trissel, General Manager of the Commercial Division, has been appointed to the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) Commercial Council.
In this important role, Trissel will join a select group of industry leaders dedicated to advancing the commercial swimming pool and hot tub sector. The PHTA Commercial Council is tasked with driving strategic initiatives that enhance safety standards, influence regulatory codes, and promote best practices for commercial aquatic facilities worldwide.
"We are incredibly proud to see Matt Trissel take a seat on the PHTA Commercial Council," said Mike Church, President & CEO of Cody Pools. "Matt’s deep expertise in large-scale commercial projects and his unwavering commitment to quality make him an invaluable asset not just to our company, but to the industry at large. His appointment underscores Cody Pools' dedication to shaping the future of aquatics through leadership and collaboration."
As General Manager of the Commercial Division, Trissel has overseen some of Cody Pools’ most complex and high-profile projects, delivering state-of-the-art aquatic facilities for municipalities, resorts, and master-planned communities. His practical experience navigating the challenges of modern commercial construction will provide the Council with critical “boots-on-the-ground” insight as they tackle issues ranging from labor shortages to evolving safety regulations.
"I am honored to serve on the Commercial Council and work alongside peers who are equally passionate about elevating our industry," said Trissel. "The commercial sector is facing a pivotal moment of growth and regulatory change. I look forward to contributing to the PHTA’s mission of protecting public health and safety while ensuring that builders and operators have the resources they need to thrive."
This appointment further solidifies Cody Pools' position as an industry frontrunner, committed not only to building exceptional pools but also to building a stronger, safer, and more professional industry.
About Cody Pools
Established in 1994, Cody Pools has built over 32,000 swimming pools, earning a reputation for excellence in design and construction. Consistently ranked as the #1 Pool Builder in the nation by Pool & Spa News, Cody Pools serves residential and commercial clients across Texas, Florida, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.codypools.com.
About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA)
The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) is the world’s oldest and largest association representing swimming pool, hot tub, and spa manufacturers, distributors, manufacturers’ agents, designers, builders, installers, suppliers, retailers, and service professionals. PHTA offers a range of services to its members and the public, including setting American National Standards and providing education and certification.
Contact
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://florida.codypools.com
