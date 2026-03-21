Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Growing national discussion around UK water quality, ageing infrastructure, and rising consumer awareness of hard water issues has led to increased demand for domestic water treatment solutions, with specialist retailer Regal Flow expanding its premium range of water filtration systems in response.
Across the United Kingdom, water quality and infrastructure remain prominent topics in the media. Coverage frequently highlights regional water hardness differences, ageing pipe networks, and ongoing debate around shareholder dividend payouts within the water industry. While UK tap water remains strictly regulated and safe to drink, many households continue to experience the practical effects of hard water and mineral build-up.
In regions such as London, the South East, the Midlands, and parts of Yorkshire, limescale accumulation is a common household issue. Calcium and magnesium deposits can form in kettles, showers, boilers, and heating systems. Over time, this can reduce appliance efficiency and increase maintenance and energy costs.
Regal Flow has seen a measurable increase in demand for water filtration systems in the UK, particularly reverse osmosis systems, whole house water filters, and water softeners. Consumers are increasingly researching total dissolved solids (TDS), chlorine levels, sediment, and emerging contaminants. Water treatment is no longer viewed purely as a reactive solution. It is increasingly seen as a proactive investment in property protection, efficiency, and overall wellbeing.
To meet this demand, Regal Flow has strengthened its portfolio of premium water treatment brands. The company has introduced Aquaphor Direct, recognised for its high-performance filtration technology and European engineering standards. Regal Flow has also expanded its Ecosoft range, offering a wider selection of direct flow reverse osmosis systems and whole house filtration solutions suitable for modern UK homes.
Reverse osmosis systems can significantly reduce dissolved solids, chlorine, heavy metals, and other impurities at the point of use. This provides cleaner, better-tasting drinking water directly from a dedicated tap. Whole house water filters treat incoming mains supply before it circulates throughout the property, helping protect boilers, showers, appliances, and pipework from sediment and scale.
In hard water areas, scale prevention systems and water softeners play a key role in extending heating system lifespan and improving energy efficiency. Even a thin layer of limescale can reduce heat transfer performance. Over time, this can contribute to higher household energy consumption.
Public debate around water company reinvestment and shareholder payouts has encouraged many homeowners to take greater control of their own water quality. Rather than relying solely on national infrastructure improvements, households are increasingly investing in domestic water filtration systems that deliver immediate, measurable benefits.
John Evans, Founder of Regal Flow, commented, “Homeowners are more informed than ever about water quality and hard water challenges. While national infrastructure discussions continue, many families are choosing to take control within their own homes. We are seeing strong growth in demand for reverse osmosis systems, whole house water filters, and properly specified water softeners that address both drinking water quality and limescale protection.”
Regal Flow continues to focus on education and practical guidance. The company provides information on understanding local water hardness levels, choosing suitable water filtration systems UK households require, and selecting solutions that balance performance, maintenance, and long-term value.
As awareness of water quality, sustainability, and infrastructure performance continues to grow, home water treatment is becoming an increasingly important consideration for modern UK households.
Across the United Kingdom, water quality and infrastructure remain prominent topics in the media. Coverage frequently highlights regional water hardness differences, ageing pipe networks, and ongoing debate around shareholder dividend payouts within the water industry. While UK tap water remains strictly regulated and safe to drink, many households continue to experience the practical effects of hard water and mineral build-up.
In regions such as London, the South East, the Midlands, and parts of Yorkshire, limescale accumulation is a common household issue. Calcium and magnesium deposits can form in kettles, showers, boilers, and heating systems. Over time, this can reduce appliance efficiency and increase maintenance and energy costs.
Regal Flow has seen a measurable increase in demand for water filtration systems in the UK, particularly reverse osmosis systems, whole house water filters, and water softeners. Consumers are increasingly researching total dissolved solids (TDS), chlorine levels, sediment, and emerging contaminants. Water treatment is no longer viewed purely as a reactive solution. It is increasingly seen as a proactive investment in property protection, efficiency, and overall wellbeing.
To meet this demand, Regal Flow has strengthened its portfolio of premium water treatment brands. The company has introduced Aquaphor Direct, recognised for its high-performance filtration technology and European engineering standards. Regal Flow has also expanded its Ecosoft range, offering a wider selection of direct flow reverse osmosis systems and whole house filtration solutions suitable for modern UK homes.
Reverse osmosis systems can significantly reduce dissolved solids, chlorine, heavy metals, and other impurities at the point of use. This provides cleaner, better-tasting drinking water directly from a dedicated tap. Whole house water filters treat incoming mains supply before it circulates throughout the property, helping protect boilers, showers, appliances, and pipework from sediment and scale.
In hard water areas, scale prevention systems and water softeners play a key role in extending heating system lifespan and improving energy efficiency. Even a thin layer of limescale can reduce heat transfer performance. Over time, this can contribute to higher household energy consumption.
Public debate around water company reinvestment and shareholder payouts has encouraged many homeowners to take greater control of their own water quality. Rather than relying solely on national infrastructure improvements, households are increasingly investing in domestic water filtration systems that deliver immediate, measurable benefits.
John Evans, Founder of Regal Flow, commented, “Homeowners are more informed than ever about water quality and hard water challenges. While national infrastructure discussions continue, many families are choosing to take control within their own homes. We are seeing strong growth in demand for reverse osmosis systems, whole house water filters, and properly specified water softeners that address both drinking water quality and limescale protection.”
Regal Flow continues to focus on education and practical guidance. The company provides information on understanding local water hardness levels, choosing suitable water filtration systems UK households require, and selecting solutions that balance performance, maintenance, and long-term value.
As awareness of water quality, sustainability, and infrastructure performance continues to grow, home water treatment is becoming an increasingly important consideration for modern UK households.
Contact
Regal Flow LimitedContact
John Evans
01216301130
regalflow.co.uk
John Evans
01216301130
regalflow.co.uk
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