BookBuzz Interviews Author Arvid Buit About His New Book Let's Talk Leadership
BookBuzz recently sat down with globally recognized leadership expert Arvid Buit to discuss his latest book, Let’s Talk Leadership: The Psychology of Power, Presence, and Purpose in Modern Leadership, a thought-provoking exploration of what truly shapes modern leadership.
New York, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With more than twenty years of experience advising CEOs and senior leaders, Buit’s work moves beyond leadership buzzwords and simplistic labels. In this in-depth interview, he shares insights from his new book and offers a refreshing, evidence-based perspective on power, responsibility, and the psychological realities leaders face under pressure.
In Let’s Talk Leadership, Buit challenges the tendency to reduce leadership to personality labels or surface-level traits. Instead, he draws on neuroscience, behavioral science, and attachment theory to examine how influence, culture, and performance are shaped from within.
“I felt it was time to introduce more precise, evidence-based thinking about power, personality, and responsibility,” Buit explains in the interview. “We are too quick to label leaders without understanding the psychological structures that drive decision-making.”
Grounded in real-world experience working with more than 900 C-suite and senior leaders, the book offers practical strategies that resonate with executives seeking meaningful, sustainable growth—not just performance metrics, but personal clarity and cultural impact.
Before becoming a trusted advisor to top leaders, Buit worked in the entertainment industry, touring with world-renowned performers. That experience gave him a unique window into the pressures and private struggles of high achievers—insights that now inform his consulting and writing.
Today, through executive coaching, keynote speaking, and strategy consulting, he helps leaders cultivate self-awareness, authentic connection, and responsible use of power.
In the BookBuzz interview, Buit also discusses:
Why leadership psychology demands nuance in an era of oversimplified narratives
The profound influence of books like The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
His fascination with Voltaire’s Candide and its relevance to modern leadership
His structured writing process, always beginning with a clear title and detailed outline
His lifelong love of physical books and his wall-to-wall home library
Read the full interview on the BookBuzz website at https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-arvid-buit-author-of-lets-talk-leadership-the-psychology-of-power-presence-and-purpose-in-modern-leadership/
Let's Talk Leadership is available now at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Talk-Leadership-Psychology-Presence-ebook/dp/B0G4KFLC99/
Connect with Arvid Buit online:
Website: http://leadership-book.com
Coaching & Consulting: http://true-leadership.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arvidbuit
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letstalkleadership2025
In Let’s Talk Leadership, Buit challenges the tendency to reduce leadership to personality labels or surface-level traits. Instead, he draws on neuroscience, behavioral science, and attachment theory to examine how influence, culture, and performance are shaped from within.
“I felt it was time to introduce more precise, evidence-based thinking about power, personality, and responsibility,” Buit explains in the interview. “We are too quick to label leaders without understanding the psychological structures that drive decision-making.”
Grounded in real-world experience working with more than 900 C-suite and senior leaders, the book offers practical strategies that resonate with executives seeking meaningful, sustainable growth—not just performance metrics, but personal clarity and cultural impact.
Before becoming a trusted advisor to top leaders, Buit worked in the entertainment industry, touring with world-renowned performers. That experience gave him a unique window into the pressures and private struggles of high achievers—insights that now inform his consulting and writing.
Today, through executive coaching, keynote speaking, and strategy consulting, he helps leaders cultivate self-awareness, authentic connection, and responsible use of power.
In the BookBuzz interview, Buit also discusses:
Why leadership psychology demands nuance in an era of oversimplified narratives
The profound influence of books like The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk
His fascination with Voltaire’s Candide and its relevance to modern leadership
His structured writing process, always beginning with a clear title and detailed outline
His lifelong love of physical books and his wall-to-wall home library
Read the full interview on the BookBuzz website at https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-arvid-buit-author-of-lets-talk-leadership-the-psychology-of-power-presence-and-purpose-in-modern-leadership/
Let's Talk Leadership is available now at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Talk-Leadership-Psychology-Presence-ebook/dp/B0G4KFLC99/
Connect with Arvid Buit online:
Website: http://leadership-book.com
Coaching & Consulting: http://true-leadership.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arvidbuit
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letstalkleadership2025
Contact
BookBuzz.netContact
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-arvid-buit-author-of-lets-talk-leadership-the-psychology-of-powe
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-arvid-buit-author-of-lets-talk-leadership-the-psychology-of-powe
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