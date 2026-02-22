Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, Outlines New Vision for Accounting Talent and Technology on Poe Group Advisors Podcast
San Francisco, CA, February 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Industry leader Rachel Farris, CPA, has issued a call to action for the accounting profession to modernize through "responsible automation" and enhanced mentorship. Speaking on the latest episode of The Accountant’s Flight Plan podcast, Farris detailed how firms can leverage AI to solve the current talent shortage and improve client relationships.
Beyond technology, Farris emphasized a "three-pillar approach" to retaining young professionals, combining advanced tech stacks with meaningful mentorship and an entrepreneurial culture. "Young people crave personal connection more than you think," Farris noted, arguing that AI should be used to eliminate "grunt work" so junior staff can engage in more fulfilling, client-facing advisory roles earlier in their careers.
The episode provides a roadmap for firm owners looking to scale responsibly in 2026 and beyond.
About Tax Stack AI: TaxStack AI builds AI-powered tools that help small accounting firms modernize and scale by providing accurate, cited tax research and streamlined workflows.
