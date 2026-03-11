Magnificat Houses Announces New Board Chair and Board Transitions
Houston, TX, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Magnificat Houses, Inc. (MHI) is pleased to announce a leadership transition within its Board of Directors, including the appointment of a new Board Chair, recognition of outgoing board leadership and members, and the welcoming of new board members. Jeannie Garner has been named the new Board Chair, bringing a deep commitment to the mission of hospitality, service, and accompaniment that defines Magnificat Houses, along with strong leadership and a passion for serving those most in need in the Houston community.
The organization extends heartfelt gratitude to Robert K. Knight, outgoing Board Chair, for his dedicated leadership and service. Under his guidance, Magnificat Houses strengthened its mission, deepened community relationships, and continued to serve thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness, hunger, and mental health diagnosis. MHI also gratefully recognizes the contributions of outgoing board members Kimberly Dennison, Dominic Fails, Abigail Gunderson, David S. Buck, MD, MPH, and JoAnna Bruce, each of whom played a key role in advancing the organization’s mission and ensuring its continued growth and stability.
At the same time, Magnificat Houses welcomes new members to its Board of Directors, including Ronald Espinoza, Donna Stephan, Rev. Lester John Forest, George Murphy and Valerie James. These new board members bring a diverse range of professional expertise, faith, leadership, and community engagement that will strengthen Magnificat Houses as it looks toward the future. “We are deeply grateful for the leadership and service of our outgoing board members and excited to welcome new voices and perspectives,” said Maureen Sanders, Executive Director. “Together, this transition reflects both continuity and renewal as we continue our mission of offering hospitality, dignity, and hope.”
Magnificat Houses, Inc. looks forward to the year ahead under new board leadership and remains committed to serving Houston’s most vulnerable neighbors through housing, meals, community, and care.
About Magnificat Houses, Inc.
Founded in 1968, Magnificat Houses, Inc. is a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to providing housing, food, and supportive community for individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, and mental health challenges.
Contact
