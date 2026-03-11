Sophus Introduces Next-Gen Quantum Solver to Transform Supply Chain Optimization Speed
Ann Arbor, MI, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sophus Technology announced the upcoming beta release of its next-generation optimization engine, the Sophus Quantum Solver, a breakthrough technology designed to dramatically accelerate supply chain network design, planning, and operational optimization. The solver delivers 50 to 100 times faster solve times on large-scale, integer-heavy models, enabling organizations to evaluate more scenarios and make faster, data-driven decisions in increasingly volatile global environments.
Global supply chains are growing more complex, yet traditional optimization tools struggle with excessive runtimes, costly computing requirements, and the need to simplify real-world problems into smaller disconnected models. These constraints often force organizations to compromise accuracy, speed, or decision quality. The Sophus Quantum Solver removes those trade-offs by enabling full-scale models to run at operational detail without sacrificing performance.
Unlike conventional MILP-based solvers that rely heavily on brute-force mathematical enumeration, the new engine uses an advanced architecture that interprets the supply chain as a connected system. It learns patterns across locations, time periods, and cost interactions, guiding the search toward high-quality solutions much earlier in the process. This approach allows the solver to remain stable as models grow larger and more detailed while avoiding the combinatorial explosion that slows traditional methods.
Benchmark testing at enterprise scale demonstrates the solver’s impact. In one example, a model containing more than half a million integer variables, dozens of time periods, and thousands of customers achieved a near-optimal solution in seconds rather than more than an hour using traditional tools. Such performance gains make it practical to apply advanced optimization to global network design, production planning, replenishment strategies, and complex operational constraints on a routine basis.
By reducing runtime from hours or days to seconds, the Sophus Quantum Solver enables a new decision cadence for supply chain leaders. Organizations can run full-network models more frequently, test a wider range of scenarios, and shift optimization from periodic strategic studies to continuous operational decision-making. This capability supports greater agility, resilience, and cost discipline across end-to-end supply chain operations.
About Sophus Technology
Sophus Technology is a provider of supply chain optimization and decision intelligence solutions, helping enterprises design, plan, and optimize complex supply chain networks through advanced modeling, scenario analysis, and digital twin capabilities.
Visit sophus.ai to register for Quantum Solver Webinar.
Raphael Yue
+1 734-219-4770
https://sophus.ai/
