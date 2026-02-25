Country Innovation & Supply Secures First Major Industrial Manufacturer Order, Expanding Into Comprehensive Supply Solutions
CIS, a Winder, GA supplier of industrial labels, packaging, and supply solutions, secured its first order from a major manufacturer. It starts with UPVC tapes for printing presses and is expanding to bulk chemicals, custom labels, and full packaging. CIS cut costs sharply and outperformed the unreliable prior vendor, proving value drives switches. This opens new lanes and highlights CIS's human-first service and multi-million-dollar savings history.
Winder, GA, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Country Innovation & Supply (CIS), a leading provider of industrial labels, packaging supplies, barcoding solutions, and value-added services for the manufacturing and distribution sectors, today announced a significant milestone: securing its first order from a major industrial manufacturer. The partnership begins with the supply of UPVC tapes for the customer's printing presses and is rapidly expanding to include bulk chemicals, custom labels, and full packaging solutions.
The customer, a prominent player in industrial manufacturing, selected CIS after experiencing unreliable service and higher costs from their previous vendor. By delivering substantial cost reductions alongside superior reliability and speed, CIS demonstrated clear value—proving once again that real customers switch when presented with tangible benefits.
"What started as a conversation about one product has quickly evolved into a broader partnership," said Keaton Smith, Sales Representative / Business Development at Country Innovation & Supply. "We're thrilled to support this major manufacturer as they optimize their supply chain. This win validates our human-first approach: fast quotes, rapid turnaround on custom solutions like location labels in 3-4 days, and a commitment to slashing costs without compromising quality."
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Winder, Georgia, Country Innovation & Supply has built a reputation for helping clients across industries—including pharmaceutical, defense, food, electronics, and industrial manufacturing—achieve documented cost savings exceeding $2.5 million through innovative products and process improvements. The company's offerings include durable flexographic labels, thermal transfer ribbons, corrugated boxes, stretch films, adhesives, tapes, foam packaging, warehouse racking, material handling equipment, and consulting services focused on 5S, Lean Manufacturing, and operational efficiency.
This new relationship opens an entirely new lane for CIS, positioning the company as a strategic, full-service supply chain partner rather than a single-product vendor. It underscores the growing demand for reliable, cost-effective alternatives in industrial supply chains.
"Proof is in the results: when you deliver real value—lower costs, faster delivery, and dependable quality—customers respond," added Smith. "We're ready to bring that same impact to more manufacturers and distributors."
Companies interested in reducing supply chain costs, improving label durability, or upgrading packaging and barcoding solutions are encouraged to contact CIS directly. Real humans are standing by to help—no bots, no delays.
About Country Innovation & Supply
Country Innovation & Supply (CIS) empowers manufacturing and distribution businesses with comprehensive industrial solutions, including custom labels, barcoding equipment, packaging materials, adhesives, tapes, protective foams, warehouse signage, and material handling systems. With over 15 years of experience and a track record of multi-million-dollar cost savings for clients, CIS combines cutting-edge products with expert consulting to drive efficiency, compliance, and profitability. Learn more at www.innovationandsupply.com or call 770-561-5285.
Media Contact:
Marketing: Heather Ferrer Standrod
Country Innovation & Supply
Email: hfscreatives@gmail.com
Phone: 770-490-5207
The customer, a prominent player in industrial manufacturing, selected CIS after experiencing unreliable service and higher costs from their previous vendor. By delivering substantial cost reductions alongside superior reliability and speed, CIS demonstrated clear value—proving once again that real customers switch when presented with tangible benefits.
"What started as a conversation about one product has quickly evolved into a broader partnership," said Keaton Smith, Sales Representative / Business Development at Country Innovation & Supply. "We're thrilled to support this major manufacturer as they optimize their supply chain. This win validates our human-first approach: fast quotes, rapid turnaround on custom solutions like location labels in 3-4 days, and a commitment to slashing costs without compromising quality."
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Winder, Georgia, Country Innovation & Supply has built a reputation for helping clients across industries—including pharmaceutical, defense, food, electronics, and industrial manufacturing—achieve documented cost savings exceeding $2.5 million through innovative products and process improvements. The company's offerings include durable flexographic labels, thermal transfer ribbons, corrugated boxes, stretch films, adhesives, tapes, foam packaging, warehouse racking, material handling equipment, and consulting services focused on 5S, Lean Manufacturing, and operational efficiency.
This new relationship opens an entirely new lane for CIS, positioning the company as a strategic, full-service supply chain partner rather than a single-product vendor. It underscores the growing demand for reliable, cost-effective alternatives in industrial supply chains.
"Proof is in the results: when you deliver real value—lower costs, faster delivery, and dependable quality—customers respond," added Smith. "We're ready to bring that same impact to more manufacturers and distributors."
Companies interested in reducing supply chain costs, improving label durability, or upgrading packaging and barcoding solutions are encouraged to contact CIS directly. Real humans are standing by to help—no bots, no delays.
About Country Innovation & Supply
Country Innovation & Supply (CIS) empowers manufacturing and distribution businesses with comprehensive industrial solutions, including custom labels, barcoding equipment, packaging materials, adhesives, tapes, protective foams, warehouse signage, and material handling systems. With over 15 years of experience and a track record of multi-million-dollar cost savings for clients, CIS combines cutting-edge products with expert consulting to drive efficiency, compliance, and profitability. Learn more at www.innovationandsupply.com or call 770-561-5285.
Media Contact:
Marketing: Heather Ferrer Standrod
Country Innovation & Supply
Email: hfscreatives@gmail.com
Phone: 770-490-5207
Contact
Country Innovation and SupplyContact
Heather Ferrer Standrod
770-490-5207
https://innovationandsupply.com/
Heather Ferrer Standrod
770-490-5207
https://innovationandsupply.com/
Categories