Country Innovation & Supply Secures First Major Industrial Manufacturer Order, Expanding Into Comprehensive Supply Solutions

CIS, a Winder, GA supplier of industrial labels, packaging, and supply solutions, secured its first order from a major manufacturer. It starts with UPVC tapes for printing presses and is expanding to bulk chemicals, custom labels, and full packaging. CIS cut costs sharply and outperformed the unreliable prior vendor, proving value drives switches. This opens new lanes and highlights CIS's human-first service and multi-million-dollar savings history.