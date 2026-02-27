AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications
AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading provider of edge AI platforms, today announced the release of the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an embedded AI system powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX, with Super Mode support.
Designed to offer multi-camera AI inferencing within a single-box architecture, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS’s standout feature is the presence of four independent PoE LAN ports. With per-port power control, AAEON appears to be targeting applications that rely on multiple peripheral cameras, with the additional flexibility of independent, remote configuration.
Joining the system’s PoE LAN ports are four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and an additional RJ-45 port for Gigabit Ethernet. For interfacing with physical systems, such as modern IoT devices and legacy industrial infrastructure, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS includes a DB-9 port for RS-232 and CANBus and a DB-15 port for RS-232/422/485 and 8-bit DIO.
Given it is designed to run application-critical data on the edge, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offers both onboard TPM 2.0 and remote management functionality, the latter being via an out-of-band management box header. Moreover, AAEON has stated that its AI model protection framework, MAZU, will be available for the device without additional customization costs.
For expansion, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS hosts M.2 3042/3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slots to support the installation of LTE/5G and Wi-Fi/BT modules, respectively. Meanwhile, the system comes with a 128GB NVMe SSD preinstalled.
Lending credence to its market positioning for remote deployment, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS has a wide 12V to 24V power input range as well as a -25°C to 65°C temperature tolerance, making it well-suited for harsh environments. Further features conducive to such settings include enhanced anti-vibration and shock resistance, as well as wall mounting for easy installation.
For detailed specifications and further information about the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, please visit its dedicated product page. Meanwhile, pricing and ordering information can be obtained via the contact form on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
