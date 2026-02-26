A-Team Group Announces Winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2026
London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2026, recognising excellence across more than 50 categories spanning the European trading technology landscape.
Presented following the TradingTech Summit London on 26th February, the awards honour the solution providers delivering measurable performance, resilience and strategic value to market participants. Categories this year ranged from Collateral Optimisation and Pre-Trade Risk Controls to Matching Engines, Trading Analytics and market connectivity infrastructure, reflecting the breadth and interdependence of modern trading architecture.
As markets become more complex and data-intensive, firms are modernising infrastructure to better integrate data, analytics and execution workflows. The 2026 winners demonstrate how performance is increasingly defined by operational resilience, transparency and the ability to support fragmented, multi-asset environments.
“The TradingTech Insight Awards Europe recognise the vendors that are delivering tangible impact across the trading stack,” said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group. “This year’s winners reflect the continued strength and evolution of Europe’s trading technology sector.”
In addition to the category awards, TTI presented the Editor’s Recognition Award for European Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year to Kevin Covington, Chief Commercial Officer at Adaptive. The award recognises sustained leadership and meaningful contribution to the advancement of the trading technology ecosystem.
The awards are based on vendor nominations and community voting, with results reviewed by an independent Advisory Board to ensure fairness and industry relevance.
Winners
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Adaptive
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Celoxica
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Connamara Technologies
Best FIX Engine Provider - Iress Trading & Market Data
Best Trading Analytics Platform - QuestDB
Best Application Development Framework - Velox
Best Collateral Management & Optimisation Solution - Taskize
Editor's Recognition Award for European Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year - Kevin Covington, Chief Commercial Officer, Adaptive Financial Consulting
Best Order Routing Network Operator - BME Inntech
Best Overall Market Data Provider - BMLL
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Model / Application Testing Environment - Exactpro
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - Exegy
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Buy-Side OMS - FlexTrade
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - GreenBirch
Best Sell-Side EMS - Horizon Trading Solutions
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Instrumentix
Best OTC Derivatives Trading Solution - ipushpull
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - LDA Technologies
Best Equities Trading Solution - LSEG
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - OneTick
Best Solution for Workflow Automation - Rapid Addition
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - valantic FSA
Best Trade/Transaction-Reporting Solution - AQX Technologies
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Bloomberg
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - ION
Best Low-Latency Data Solution - McKay Brothers
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - smartTrade Technologies
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - Abel Noser Solutions, a Trading Technologies company
Best ESG Data & Analytics Provider - Auquan
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - CJC
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making - DeltaBlock
Best Digital Assets Trading Solution - Devexperts
Best Price Sharing & Publishing Solution - DiffusionData
Best eComms Surveillance Solution - eflow Global
Best Buy-Side EMS - FactSet
Best Solution for Volatility Trading - Fortrade
Best Desktop Interoperability Framework - HERE
Best Integration Platform for Interoperability - interop.io
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Recording Management Solution - Luware
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Novatus Global
Best Smart Order Routing Application - Quod Financial
Best Market Simulation Solution - Simudyne
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution - SteelEye
Best Platform for Trading Environmental Instruments (Carbon, etc.) - StoneX
Best AI Solution for Front Office - Trading Central
Best Sell-Side OMS - Trading Technologies
Best High Performance Network Services - Transaction Network Services
Best Market Data Administration Platform - VendEx Solutions
Best Initiative for Sustainable Trading Infrastructure - ZERO13
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and Data Management at https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/.
Contact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
