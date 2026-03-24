Nutcache Launches Free Version - No fees. No catches. Just free.
Laval, Canada, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nutcache, an all-in-one project management software founded in 2013, announced today the launch of a new Free version designed for freelancers, schools, and small businesses. The goal is simple: give individuals and small teams a reliable system to manage work and daily operations—without paying a cent.
“Our goal with the free version is to provide value by offering a free tool that small businesses owners can really use on a daily basis,” said Alain Nadeau, CEO of Nutcache.
Nutcache Free: built for daily work
Nutcache Free is built for freelancers, schools, and small teams that need real functionality—not a watered-down trial. It includes the core tools small businesses rely on every day: project and task management, budgeting, time tracking, expense tracking, estimates and invoicing, client management, and AI assistance. Usage limits apply, but they are set high enough to support day-to-day operations.
Designed to grow with you
Nutcache Free is a straightforward entry point for users who may want to scale later—adding more capacity as their client list, team, and workload expand.
About Nutcache
Founded in 2013, Nutcache is an all-in-one project management platform that helps architecture and engineering teams plan, collaborate, track time and expenses, and manage project finances. Nutcache brings core operational tools into one place to help organizations stay organized, accountable, and profitable.
Media Contact
Marc Guévin
Marketing Director
mguevin@nutcache.com
“Our goal with the free version is to provide value by offering a free tool that small businesses owners can really use on a daily basis,” said Alain Nadeau, CEO of Nutcache.
Nutcache Free: built for daily work
Nutcache Free is built for freelancers, schools, and small teams that need real functionality—not a watered-down trial. It includes the core tools small businesses rely on every day: project and task management, budgeting, time tracking, expense tracking, estimates and invoicing, client management, and AI assistance. Usage limits apply, but they are set high enough to support day-to-day operations.
Designed to grow with you
Nutcache Free is a straightforward entry point for users who may want to scale later—adding more capacity as their client list, team, and workload expand.
About Nutcache
Founded in 2013, Nutcache is an all-in-one project management platform that helps architecture and engineering teams plan, collaborate, track time and expenses, and manage project finances. Nutcache brings core operational tools into one place to help organizations stay organized, accountable, and profitable.
Media Contact
Marc Guévin
Marketing Director
mguevin@nutcache.com
Contact
NutcacheContact
Marc Guévin
514-963-2400
Marc Guévin
514-963-2400
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