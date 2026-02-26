Nectar Earns Spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards
Nectar has been ranked 81st on the Best Software list based on verified customer reviews. This recognition highlights Nectar’s impact in helping organizations build stronger, more connected workplace cultures.
Lehi, UT, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards, placing 81st on the Best Software list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
The recognition in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards validates Nectar’s mission to help employees feel valued and connected at work through a suite of culture products that help companies build healthy organizations.
Trevor Larson, CEO at Nectar, commented:
“We’re incredibly honored to be named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s driven entirely by feedback from the people who use Nectar every day. Our customers are building intentional, high-performing cultures, and we’re proud to support that work by making recognition simple, impactful, and measurable.
"At Nectar, our mission is to help employees feel valued and connected at work. Being ranked among the best software companies in the world validates the real outcomes our customers are seeing: stronger engagement, healthier teams, and cultures where appreciation is part of the everyday experience. We’re grateful to our community for their trust and partnership.”
About G2’s Best Software Awards
G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
About Nectar
Nectar is an employee recognition and rewards platform that uses AI to power culture intelligence, helping organizations thrive. By making recognition simple and accessible, Nectar fosters connected and vibrant workplace cultures. The platform enables organizations to celebrate daily wins, reinforce core values, and offer meaningful rewards — all in one place. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
The recognition in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards validates Nectar’s mission to help employees feel valued and connected at work through a suite of culture products that help companies build healthy organizations.
Trevor Larson, CEO at Nectar, commented:
“We’re incredibly honored to be named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s driven entirely by feedback from the people who use Nectar every day. Our customers are building intentional, high-performing cultures, and we’re proud to support that work by making recognition simple, impactful, and measurable.
"At Nectar, our mission is to help employees feel valued and connected at work. Being ranked among the best software companies in the world validates the real outcomes our customers are seeing: stronger engagement, healthier teams, and cultures where appreciation is part of the everyday experience. We’re grateful to our community for their trust and partnership.”
About G2’s Best Software Awards
G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
About Nectar
Nectar is an employee recognition and rewards platform that uses AI to power culture intelligence, helping organizations thrive. By making recognition simple and accessible, Nectar fosters connected and vibrant workplace cultures. The platform enables organizations to celebrate daily wins, reinforce core values, and offer meaningful rewards — all in one place. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
Contact
NectarContact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
Categories