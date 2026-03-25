Rachel Farris, CPA, Appeared on HR Huddle Hosted by Jennifer Wilson to Discuss the Accounting Talent Pipeline
San Francisco, CA, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA, recently appeared on HR Huddle with host Jennifer Wilson to discuss one of the most pressing issues facing the accounting profession: the talent pipeline.
During the episode, Farris and Wilson explored the structural challenges contributing to the shortage of accounting professionals, including changing the narrative around accounting, the impact of new technology, and engaging students at an earlier age.
“As the profession evolves, we must be proactive about how we build, mentor, and retain the next generation of CPAs,” said Farris. “This is not just a hiring issue — it’s a strategic sustainability issue for firms of every size.”
Listeners heard a practical, forward-looking discussion designed for firm leaders, HR professionals, and industry stakeholders seeking real solutions.
The episode is available on major podcast platforms.
During the episode, Farris and Wilson explored the structural challenges contributing to the shortage of accounting professionals, including changing the narrative around accounting, the impact of new technology, and engaging students at an earlier age.
“As the profession evolves, we must be proactive about how we build, mentor, and retain the next generation of CPAs,” said Farris. “This is not just a hiring issue — it’s a strategic sustainability issue for firms of every size.”
Listeners heard a practical, forward-looking discussion designed for firm leaders, HR professionals, and industry stakeholders seeking real solutions.
The episode is available on major podcast platforms.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
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