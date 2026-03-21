Sophus Technology Hosted a Live Webinar on March 10 to Unveil the Breakthrough Quantum Solver

Sophus Technology hosted a live webinar on March 10 to unveil its next-generation Quantum Solver, delivering 50–100× faster optimization for complex supply chain models. The breakthrough enabled enterprises to run highly granular, full-scale network design and inventory scenarios within practical decision windows. Attendees saw live demonstrations and an exclusive preview of the Alpha release.