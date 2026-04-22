AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield, United Kingdom, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing.
The addition of FDM printing allows AME-3D to offer a practical solution for customers requiring rapid turnaround parts for jigs, fixtures, functional prototypes, mock-ups and early-stage testing. By producing FDM parts in-house, AME-3D can help customers validate designs quickly and economically before progressing to higher-detail or production-focused processes.
FDM 3D printing is particularly suited to applications where speed, functionality and cost-efficiency are key, making it an ideal option during the early phases of development. It enables teams to test fit, form and function without over-specifying parts or incurring unnecessary cost.
Jamie Corden, Sales and Marketing Director at AME-3D, commented, “Adding FDM to our in-house capabilities allows us to support customers earlier in their development journey. It’s a fast and cost-effective way to produce functional parts for testing, jigs and fixtures, helping teams make informed design decisions before moving into more advanced manufacturing processes.”
The new FDM capability complements AME-3D’s existing range of industrial 3D printing and manufacturing services, enabling the company to offer a more complete, end-to-end solution. Customers can now move seamlessly from early-stage FDM prototypes through to higher-resolution or production-ready processes as projects progress.
With all design & manufacturing delivered in-house from the UK, AME-3D continues to focus on reducing lead times, improving flexibility, and providing practical product development solutions that align with real-world development needs. Visit their website for more information: https://ame-3d.co.uk/.
The addition of FDM printing allows AME-3D to offer a practical solution for customers requiring rapid turnaround parts for jigs, fixtures, functional prototypes, mock-ups and early-stage testing. By producing FDM parts in-house, AME-3D can help customers validate designs quickly and economically before progressing to higher-detail or production-focused processes.
FDM 3D printing is particularly suited to applications where speed, functionality and cost-efficiency are key, making it an ideal option during the early phases of development. It enables teams to test fit, form and function without over-specifying parts or incurring unnecessary cost.
Jamie Corden, Sales and Marketing Director at AME-3D, commented, “Adding FDM to our in-house capabilities allows us to support customers earlier in their development journey. It’s a fast and cost-effective way to produce functional parts for testing, jigs and fixtures, helping teams make informed design decisions before moving into more advanced manufacturing processes.”
The new FDM capability complements AME-3D’s existing range of industrial 3D printing and manufacturing services, enabling the company to offer a more complete, end-to-end solution. Customers can now move seamlessly from early-stage FDM prototypes through to higher-resolution or production-ready processes as projects progress.
With all design & manufacturing delivered in-house from the UK, AME-3D continues to focus on reducing lead times, improving flexibility, and providing practical product development solutions that align with real-world development needs. Visit their website for more information: https://ame-3d.co.uk/.
Contact
AME-3DContact
Hannah Barden
+44 1909550999
ame-3d.co.uk
Hannah Barden
+44 1909550999
ame-3d.co.uk
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