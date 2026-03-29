Jetway Launches ATX-ARS1-W880 Industrial Motherboard Featuring Intel® W880 Chipset
From AI-driven inspection to complex automated control, the ATX-ARS1-W880 provides the workstation-grade stability, ECC reliability, and massive expansion capabilities your mission-critical integrations require.
Newark, CA, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jetway, a leader in embedded computing solutions, has announced the release of the ATX-ARS1-W880. This ATX form factor motherboard is designed for industrial workstations, supporting the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) and providing the hardware expansion required for factory automation and equipment manufacturing.
The ATX-ARS1-W880 utilizes the Intel® W880 chipset, offering a platform for applications requiring high-core-count processing and integrated AI acceleration. By supporting ECC (Error Correction Code) memory, the board is intended for environments where data integrity and system uptime are required for continuous operation.
Technical Specifications and Connectivity
The ATX-ARS1-W880 is built with a focus on I/O density and high-speed data transfer:
Memory Support: Four DDR5 6400 MT/s DIMM slots supporting up to 256GB with ECC capability.
Expansion Slots: Features seven PCIe slots, including two PCIe Gen 5 x16 slots (physical), allowing for the integration of multiple GPU cards or specialized motion control hardware.
Networking: Equipped with three 2.5GbE LAN ports (Intel® i226-LM/V) for high-bandwidth network redundancy.
Display Output: Supports up to four independent displays via two HDMI® 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4a, and one VGA port.
Storage & I/O: Includes two M.2 M-key slots for NVMe SSDs, 16 USB ports and up to 6 COM ports for legacy device support.
Environmental Reliability
Designed for industrial deployment, the ATX-ARS1-W880 is rated for an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C. The board meets the requirements for long-lifecycle availability, providing a stable platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators.
The ATX-ARS1-W880 utilizes the Intel® W880 chipset, offering a platform for applications requiring high-core-count processing and integrated AI acceleration. By supporting ECC (Error Correction Code) memory, the board is intended for environments where data integrity and system uptime are required for continuous operation.
Technical Specifications and Connectivity
The ATX-ARS1-W880 is built with a focus on I/O density and high-speed data transfer:
Memory Support: Four DDR5 6400 MT/s DIMM slots supporting up to 256GB with ECC capability.
Expansion Slots: Features seven PCIe slots, including two PCIe Gen 5 x16 slots (physical), allowing for the integration of multiple GPU cards or specialized motion control hardware.
Networking: Equipped with three 2.5GbE LAN ports (Intel® i226-LM/V) for high-bandwidth network redundancy.
Display Output: Supports up to four independent displays via two HDMI® 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4a, and one VGA port.
Storage & I/O: Includes two M.2 M-key slots for NVMe SSDs, 16 USB ports and up to 6 COM ports for legacy device support.
Environmental Reliability
Designed for industrial deployment, the ATX-ARS1-W880 is rated for an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C. The board meets the requirements for long-lifecycle availability, providing a stable platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators.
Contact
Jetway Information Co., Ltd.Contact
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
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