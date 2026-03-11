27th Avenue Self Storage Rebrands as Sound Storage of Kennewick
Kennewick, WA, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 27th Avenue Self Storage announced today that it is now operating as Sound Storage of Kennewick, marking the facility’s transition into the Sound Storage family of locations. The property remains at 3112 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337 and continues serving the Canyon Lakes area and greater Tri-Cities community with expanded brand support and a customer-first storage experience.
“Customers can expect the same convenient location—now backed by the Sound Storage name and West Coast Self-Storage’s professional operations,” said Devin Morrison, District Manager. “Our focus is simple: well-kept facilities, responsive service, and a storage experience that feels secure and easy from move-in to move-out.”
Sound Storage of Kennewick offers a mix of storage options and amenities designed for everyday convenience, including:
- Drive-up storage units for quick loading and unloading
- Indoor, temperature-controlled storage units for added protection
- Month-to-month rentals with flexible leasing
- Long access hours: 6:00 AM–9:00 PM, seven days a week
- Easy online reservations and move-in, plus a size guide and calculator
- Friendly on-site manager and wide drive aisles for easier trips to your unit
The facility also emphasizes layered security features that may include digital video monitoring, keypad gate access, individual unit alarms on every unit, perimeter fencing, and good lighting.
As part of the rebrand, Sound Storage of Kennewick joins a growing family of Sound Storage facilities, including Sound Storage of Snohomish, Sound Storage of Mill Creek, and Sound Storage of Lynnwood.
For more information or to rent a unit, contact Sound Storage of Kennewick at (509) 295-9395 or visit the facility page online.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
