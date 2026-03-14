FaW TOKYO 2026 to Showcase Japanese Craftsmanship, Emerging Designers and Business Solutions
Tokyo, Japan, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 APRIL will be held April 8–10 at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship, next-generation designers and business-driven solutions, including OEM services, sustainable materials and advanced fashion technology, in a three-day event aimed at generating direct, results-oriented business negotiations.
Organized by RX Japan GK, the show is designed to create concrete opportunities for buyers and brand professionals from Japan and around the world to connect with reliable partners and take their next strategic step.
This year’s feature spotlights a handpicked selection of Japanese companies celebrated for proven quality and advanced technical skills. From dyeing, sewing, and innovative textiles to shoes, accessories, and OEM capabilities, exhibitors blend traditional craftsmanship with compelling stories and business-ready offerings. This makes the feature a prime destination for global merchandisers, importers, department stores, and retailers seeking trusted partners for international growth and supply chain innovation.
Dedicated to highly original products by emerging Japanese designers, this special area presents unique reinterpretations of traditional techniques, the use of sustainable materials, and inspiring upcycled creations. Forward-looking brand and product proposals in this space directly respond to future market and consumer needs. It is an essential platform for brand discovery and test buying, tailored for boutiques and select shops aiming to bring unique items to their portfolios.
Japanese apparel brands are renowned for their high standards in inspection and advanced sewing craftsmanship—standards that can be challenging for many international suppliers to consistently meet. At FaW TOKYO, visitors can connect with highly capable sewing factories and production partners that meet this “Japanese standard,” delivering dependable quality control and premium finishing. If you are expanding into Japan or looking to upgrade your manufacturing capabilities, FaW TOKYO is a high‑signal sourcing destination, supported by smooth, business‑ready meeting services, including free on‑site interpretation.
This stands as an evolved event, transforming from a show to see into a show that empowers every visitor to take direct, results-focused action. By bridging Japanese craftsmanship, next-generation designers, and actionable business solutions, the exhibition enables attendees to move their businesses forward with confidence.
Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their place and register to attend. Visit the official website of FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO.
Organized by RX Japan GK, the show is designed to create concrete opportunities for buyers and brand professionals from Japan and around the world to connect with reliable partners and take their next strategic step.
This year’s feature spotlights a handpicked selection of Japanese companies celebrated for proven quality and advanced technical skills. From dyeing, sewing, and innovative textiles to shoes, accessories, and OEM capabilities, exhibitors blend traditional craftsmanship with compelling stories and business-ready offerings. This makes the feature a prime destination for global merchandisers, importers, department stores, and retailers seeking trusted partners for international growth and supply chain innovation.
Dedicated to highly original products by emerging Japanese designers, this special area presents unique reinterpretations of traditional techniques, the use of sustainable materials, and inspiring upcycled creations. Forward-looking brand and product proposals in this space directly respond to future market and consumer needs. It is an essential platform for brand discovery and test buying, tailored for boutiques and select shops aiming to bring unique items to their portfolios.
Japanese apparel brands are renowned for their high standards in inspection and advanced sewing craftsmanship—standards that can be challenging for many international suppliers to consistently meet. At FaW TOKYO, visitors can connect with highly capable sewing factories and production partners that meet this “Japanese standard,” delivering dependable quality control and premium finishing. If you are expanding into Japan or looking to upgrade your manufacturing capabilities, FaW TOKYO is a high‑signal sourcing destination, supported by smooth, business‑ready meeting services, including free on‑site interpretation.
This stands as an evolved event, transforming from a show to see into a show that empowers every visitor to take direct, results-focused action. By bridging Japanese craftsmanship, next-generation designers, and actionable business solutions, the exhibition enables attendees to move their businesses forward with confidence.
Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their place and register to attend. Visit the official website of FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO.
Contact
RXContact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4108
https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/spring/en-gb.html?
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4108
https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/spring/en-gb.html?
Categories