RationalPlan 6.2 – Improved Risk Management Functionality
Craiova, Romania, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.2 a version that comes with improvements for the risk management module and support for macOS Tahoe. Users can now work with extra customizable columns.
RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as a cloud service. It is used by individuals and companies that need a solution to manage their projects in an efficient way.
New features in RationalPlan 6.2
Added extra customizable columns for risk management table
Support for macOS Tahoe
Bug fixes
Up to 10 new customizable columns were added within the project risk view. Users can rename them and use to hold different risk details, like: company name, contact associated with the risk, email address of the contact, whether the risk was identified or not, update of actions, outcome etc. These new columns give the project manager more scope to assess and deal with the risk. Also it identifies the people directly involved and the actions can be implemented quickly so all parties know exactly what is happening.
RationalPlan can now also be run on macOS Tahoe.
Besides the above mentioned features some bugs were also fixed.
RationalPlan is offered in two flavors
RationalPlan Cloud – a monthly payment project management solution offering a centralized place to manage the company’s projects while offering collaboration through concurrent access for multiple users; a Free tier is also available
RationalPlan On-Premise – a suite of products for those that prefer to have the software installed on their machines
RationalPlan Single Project – an alternative to Microsoft Project and the perfect solution for novice or accidental project managers
RationalPlan Multi Project – project management software for multiple projects, projects that are interconnected through dependencies and share common resource
RationalPlan Project Server – the On-Premise version of RationalPlan Cloud that can be installed on users hardware
RationalPlan Project Viewer – a free project viewer, the solution for anyone to view projects details
About Stand By Soft
Stand By Soft was founded in 1997 as a software company specialized in building desktop applications and components. RationalPlan is a project management solution that follows the general recommended guidelines from project management domain. MOOS Project viewer is a Microsoft Project viewer that allows users to open, view in a dynamic way and print any Microsoft Project file.
RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as a cloud service. It is used by individuals and companies that need a solution to manage their projects in an efficient way.
New features in RationalPlan 6.2
Added extra customizable columns for risk management table
Support for macOS Tahoe
Bug fixes
Up to 10 new customizable columns were added within the project risk view. Users can rename them and use to hold different risk details, like: company name, contact associated with the risk, email address of the contact, whether the risk was identified or not, update of actions, outcome etc. These new columns give the project manager more scope to assess and deal with the risk. Also it identifies the people directly involved and the actions can be implemented quickly so all parties know exactly what is happening.
RationalPlan can now also be run on macOS Tahoe.
Besides the above mentioned features some bugs were also fixed.
RationalPlan is offered in two flavors
RationalPlan Cloud – a monthly payment project management solution offering a centralized place to manage the company’s projects while offering collaboration through concurrent access for multiple users; a Free tier is also available
RationalPlan On-Premise – a suite of products for those that prefer to have the software installed on their machines
RationalPlan Single Project – an alternative to Microsoft Project and the perfect solution for novice or accidental project managers
RationalPlan Multi Project – project management software for multiple projects, projects that are interconnected through dependencies and share common resource
RationalPlan Project Server – the On-Premise version of RationalPlan Cloud that can be installed on users hardware
RationalPlan Project Viewer – a free project viewer, the solution for anyone to view projects details
About Stand By Soft
Stand By Soft was founded in 1997 as a software company specialized in building desktop applications and components. RationalPlan is a project management solution that follows the general recommended guidelines from project management domain. MOOS Project viewer is a Microsoft Project viewer that allows users to open, view in a dynamic way and print any Microsoft Project file.
Contact
Stand By Soft Ltd..Contact
Crina Popescu
+40770595742
http://www.rationalplan.com
Ion Maiorescu, No. 4, Proiect building, Craiova, Dolj, 200760, Romania
Crina Popescu
+40770595742
http://www.rationalplan.com
Ion Maiorescu, No. 4, Proiect building, Craiova, Dolj, 200760, Romania
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