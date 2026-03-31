DistroLogic Launches Tariff Recovery Initiative as U.S. Importers Reevaluate Billions in Duties
DistroLogic today announced the South Carolina Tariff Recovery Initiative, helping manufacturers and importers reconstruct historical import records, assess tariff exposure, and identify opportunities to recover previously paid duties using trade intelligence technology and legal oversight.
Mt Pleasant, SC, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As U.S. importers reassess billions of dollars in previously paid tariffs following recent legal developments and evolving trade policy, DistroLogic today announced the launch of its Tariff Recovery Intelligence Initiative, designed to help companies reconstruct historical import records and identify potential duty recovery opportunities.
For many companies, the primary barrier to evaluating tariff recovery opportunities is not legal interpretation but data visibility. Import records are frequently distributed across customs brokers, freight forwarders, accounting systems, and internal supply chain records. Without a consolidated view of historical import activity, companies often lack the ability to determine their true tariff exposure or evaluate potential recovery categories.
DistroLogic has developed systems that reconstruct fragmented import records and analyze them within a structured trade intelligence framework. By integrating logistics data, shipment records, and product-level information, the platform enables organizations to build a clear view of duties paid across suppliers, products, and international shipments.
“Many companies have the data needed to understand their tariff exposure, but it is typically scattered across multiple systems and service providers,” said Casey Bearsch of DistroLogic. “Once that information is reconstructed into a structured dataset, companies can begin to identify where recovery opportunities may exist and how tariffs are affecting their broader supply chain strategy.”
The initiative includes a Tariff Recovery Audit designed to reconstruct historical trade data and evaluate potential recovery opportunities across several categories. These may include duty overpayments, classification inconsistencies, duty drawback eligibility, and other trade program considerations.
The program is particularly relevant for manufacturers and suppliers operating within complex international supply chains. South Carolina’s manufacturing sector, which includes major automotive and advanced manufacturing operations, relies heavily on globally sourced components and materials. As global trade dynamics evolve, companies are increasingly seeking better visibility into tariff exposure and the operational impact of import duties.
“Visibility into tariff exposure has become a strategic issue for many manufacturers,” Bearsch added. “Companies that understand how tariffs affect their supply chains are better positioned to evaluate sourcing decisions, manage costs, and strengthen long-term supply chain resilience.”
Through the Tariff Recovery Intelligence Initiative, DistroLogic aims to help organizations transform fragmented trade records into actionable intelligence, enabling both recovery analysis and broader supply chain visibility.
Companies interested in learning more about the DistroLogic Tariff Recovery Audit or the South Carolina Tariff Recovery Initiative may contact http://www.DistroLogic.com for additional information.
For many companies, the primary barrier to evaluating tariff recovery opportunities is not legal interpretation but data visibility. Import records are frequently distributed across customs brokers, freight forwarders, accounting systems, and internal supply chain records. Without a consolidated view of historical import activity, companies often lack the ability to determine their true tariff exposure or evaluate potential recovery categories.
DistroLogic has developed systems that reconstruct fragmented import records and analyze them within a structured trade intelligence framework. By integrating logistics data, shipment records, and product-level information, the platform enables organizations to build a clear view of duties paid across suppliers, products, and international shipments.
“Many companies have the data needed to understand their tariff exposure, but it is typically scattered across multiple systems and service providers,” said Casey Bearsch of DistroLogic. “Once that information is reconstructed into a structured dataset, companies can begin to identify where recovery opportunities may exist and how tariffs are affecting their broader supply chain strategy.”
The initiative includes a Tariff Recovery Audit designed to reconstruct historical trade data and evaluate potential recovery opportunities across several categories. These may include duty overpayments, classification inconsistencies, duty drawback eligibility, and other trade program considerations.
The program is particularly relevant for manufacturers and suppliers operating within complex international supply chains. South Carolina’s manufacturing sector, which includes major automotive and advanced manufacturing operations, relies heavily on globally sourced components and materials. As global trade dynamics evolve, companies are increasingly seeking better visibility into tariff exposure and the operational impact of import duties.
“Visibility into tariff exposure has become a strategic issue for many manufacturers,” Bearsch added. “Companies that understand how tariffs affect their supply chains are better positioned to evaluate sourcing decisions, manage costs, and strengthen long-term supply chain resilience.”
Through the Tariff Recovery Intelligence Initiative, DistroLogic aims to help organizations transform fragmented trade records into actionable intelligence, enabling both recovery analysis and broader supply chain visibility.
Companies interested in learning more about the DistroLogic Tariff Recovery Audit or the South Carolina Tariff Recovery Initiative may contact http://www.DistroLogic.com for additional information.
Contact
DistroLogicContact
Leigh Scott
843-938-4578
www.distrologic.com
Leigh Scott
843-938-4578
www.distrologic.com
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