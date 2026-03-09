Spanco Announces New Expansion in the Greater Milwaukee Area
Morgantown, PA, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions, hoists, and fall protection systems, is expanding its operations with a new 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Franklin, WI. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in late Spring 2026 and marks the company’s fourth manufacturing location nationwide.
This investment strengthens their Midwest presence and supports growing regional demand. The new facility will increase capacity for the fabrication and assembly of Spanco cranes—including Gantry, Jib, and Workstation Bridge Cranes—as well as Rigid Lifelines fall protection systems.
Locating in the Midwest will help them reduce freight costs, shorten lead times, and provide additional manufacturing capacity for both current and future product offerings—delivering greater value to their customers and dealer network.
“This investment reflects our commitment to our Midwest customers and dealer network, and to the continued growth of Spanco,” said Jeff Brazwell, President and CEO of Promise to Perform Industries, Inc.
About Promise to Perform Industries, Inc.:
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. is founded on a shared dedication to reliability, quality, and proven performance. As the parent company of Spanco, Rigid Lifelines, and Lug-All—three respected leaders in material handling, fall protection, and manual hoists—we bring decades of expertise to the industry.
Headquartered in Morgantown, PA, our facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified, and every product we manufacture complies with all applicable CMAA, ANSI, OSHA, MMA, and HMI specifications and standards. With the experience, knowledge, and resources to serve a wide range of industry needs, Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. is committed to delivering exceptional products and the highest level of customer service in the market.
Please direct all media inquiries to:
Sue Del Conte
Marketing Manager | Promise to Perform Industries, Inc.
610-286-7200
