Kahana Feld Announces Key Partner Addition and Expansion Into Pennsylvania
Irvine, CA, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce partner Nicholas M. Donzuso has joined the firm, adding a strategic presence in the Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey market.
“We are thrilled to have Nick join the Kahana Feld team. This will allow us to better serve clients in Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, while providing us an opportunity to deepen relationships within the Northeast region legal community,” said co-founding partner Amir Kahana.
The addition of partner Nicholas Donzuso further strengthens the firm’s General Liability practice and reinforces its commitment to delivering responsive, on-the-ground counsel in key areas. This expansion reflects Kahana Feld’s continued growth strategy—entering strong markets with talented leaders who align with the firm’s collaborative culture and client-first approach.
With more than 15 years of experience, Donzuso is a trial attorney who represents numerous self-insured clients and advises businesses on risk mitigation and dispute resolution. He handles all facets of litigation in state and federal courts, with a focus on product liability, catastrophic injury, construction, dram shop, trucking, and other high-exposure business disputes.
In addition to his litigation practice, Donzuso also advises national clients on complex commercial lease negotiations, representing commercial landlords ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
“We are thrilled to have Nick join the Kahana Feld team. This will allow us to better serve clients in Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, while providing us an opportunity to deepen relationships within the Northeast region legal community,” said co-founding partner Amir Kahana.
The addition of partner Nicholas Donzuso further strengthens the firm’s General Liability practice and reinforces its commitment to delivering responsive, on-the-ground counsel in key areas. This expansion reflects Kahana Feld’s continued growth strategy—entering strong markets with talented leaders who align with the firm’s collaborative culture and client-first approach.
With more than 15 years of experience, Donzuso is a trial attorney who represents numerous self-insured clients and advises businesses on risk mitigation and dispute resolution. He handles all facets of litigation in state and federal courts, with a focus on product liability, catastrophic injury, construction, dram shop, trucking, and other high-exposure business disputes.
In addition to his litigation practice, Donzuso also advises national clients on complex commercial lease negotiations, representing commercial landlords ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Contact
Kahana FeldContact
Linda Carter
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Linda Carter
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
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