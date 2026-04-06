Colorado Aromatics Introduces Herbal Field Restoratives™ — Slow-Infused Botanical Oils from Their Colorado Farm
Colorado Aromatics Skincare release three new herb infused oils; calendula, lemon balm and hops.
Longmont, CO, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Colorado Aromatics, a natural skincare line that uses herbs from their Certified Naturally Grown Farm, announces the release of its new Herbal Field Restoratives™: three single-herb infused olive oils crafted from plants grown and harvested on the farm.
The collection includes Calendula, Lemon Balm, and Hops, each slowly infused in olive oil for over six weeks to extract the botanical actives from the plant.
Unlike fast heat extractions or isolated extracts, these oils are created using time as the primary extraction method. The result is a simple, concentrated extract of each herb. These are the same foundational infusions that are found in Colorado Aromatics’ finished skincare formulations.
“These pure oil extracts represent the beginning of our formulation process,” says founder and biochemist Cindy Jones. “Before there is a cream or balm, there is the plant. We grow it, harvest it, and give it the time it needs to infuse.”
Each oil is packaged as 2.8 oz in a dark glass bottle to protect freshness and preserve stability.
The Herbal Field Restoratives™ Collection:
Calendula — used for it’s soothing, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. This herb is also good for acne prone skin.
Lemon Balm — a great antioxidant rich and calming herb. It is nice to use for after sun exposure.
Hops — rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, use this botanical oil to sooth skin and help retain moisture.
The oils are 100% botanical, fragrance-free, and made without essential oils, synthetic preservatives, or fillers. You can use them directly on the skin or add to you DIY formulas.
The Herbal Field Restoratives™ are now available at coloradoaromatics.com and at the Colorado Aromatics farm.
The collection includes Calendula, Lemon Balm, and Hops, each slowly infused in olive oil for over six weeks to extract the botanical actives from the plant.
Unlike fast heat extractions or isolated extracts, these oils are created using time as the primary extraction method. The result is a simple, concentrated extract of each herb. These are the same foundational infusions that are found in Colorado Aromatics’ finished skincare formulations.
“These pure oil extracts represent the beginning of our formulation process,” says founder and biochemist Cindy Jones. “Before there is a cream or balm, there is the plant. We grow it, harvest it, and give it the time it needs to infuse.”
Each oil is packaged as 2.8 oz in a dark glass bottle to protect freshness and preserve stability.
The Herbal Field Restoratives™ Collection:
Calendula — used for it’s soothing, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. This herb is also good for acne prone skin.
Lemon Balm — a great antioxidant rich and calming herb. It is nice to use for after sun exposure.
Hops — rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, use this botanical oil to sooth skin and help retain moisture.
The oils are 100% botanical, fragrance-free, and made without essential oils, synthetic preservatives, or fillers. You can use them directly on the skin or add to you DIY formulas.
The Herbal Field Restoratives™ are now available at coloradoaromatics.com and at the Colorado Aromatics farm.
Contact
Colorado AromaticsContact
Cindy Jones
303-651-2062
coloradoaromatics.com
Cindy Jones
303-651-2062
coloradoaromatics.com
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