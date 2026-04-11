Cypress Door & Glass Team Earns PA Certified Workplace Safety Committee Training
Cypress Door & Glass LLC, a leading provider of commercial door and glass maintenance, repair, and replacement services, is proud to announce that several team members have successfully completed training through the Pennsylvania Certified Workplace Safety Committee (CWSC) program.
Malvern, PA, April 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cypress Door & Glass LLC, a leading provider of commercial door and glass maintenance, repair, and replacement services, is proud to announce that several team members have successfully completed training through the Pennsylvania Certified Workplace Safety Committee (CWSC) program.
As a company that services high-traffic commercial environments—where safe, reliable doors and glass systems are critical—Cypress Door & Glass prioritizes ongoing training to ensure both technician safety and client protection.
Employees received Confirmation of Completion Certificates after finishing comprehensive training designed to strengthen workplace safety practices and reinforce their commitment to maintaining secure job sites across all commercial projects.
The completed training covered several key safety areas, including:
Hazard Detection and Inspection – Identifying potential risks on commercial job sites and ensuring safe conditions for both technicians and building occupants
Incident Investigation and Prevention – Properly analyzing workplace incidents and implementing preventative measures to minimize downtime and liability
Safety Committee Operation – Strengthening internal safety leadership and accountability across field service teams
Substance Abuse and Opioid Painkiller Awareness – Promoting a healthy, responsible workforce in safety-sensitive service roles
This training equips technicians with the tools needed to proactively identify hazards, prevent incidents, and maintain safe environments while performing commercial door and glass installations, repairs, and ongoing maintenance services.
By investing in continuing education and safety training, Cypress Door & Glass reinforces its commitment to delivering dependable, professional service while protecting employees, partners, and customers.
Safety remains a top priority for Cypress Door & Glass LLC. Programs like the PA Certified Workplace Safety Committee training ensure that the team continues to meet the highest standards of workplace safety and operational excellence in the commercial service industry.
Congratulations to all employees who completed this training. Their dedication to making Cypress Door & Glass LLC a safer workplace—and a trusted partner for commercial door and glass solutions is commendable.
Visit Cypress Door & Glass LLC at https://www.cypressdoorglass.com
As a company that services high-traffic commercial environments—where safe, reliable doors and glass systems are critical—Cypress Door & Glass prioritizes ongoing training to ensure both technician safety and client protection.
Employees received Confirmation of Completion Certificates after finishing comprehensive training designed to strengthen workplace safety practices and reinforce their commitment to maintaining secure job sites across all commercial projects.
The completed training covered several key safety areas, including:
Hazard Detection and Inspection – Identifying potential risks on commercial job sites and ensuring safe conditions for both technicians and building occupants
Incident Investigation and Prevention – Properly analyzing workplace incidents and implementing preventative measures to minimize downtime and liability
Safety Committee Operation – Strengthening internal safety leadership and accountability across field service teams
Substance Abuse and Opioid Painkiller Awareness – Promoting a healthy, responsible workforce in safety-sensitive service roles
This training equips technicians with the tools needed to proactively identify hazards, prevent incidents, and maintain safe environments while performing commercial door and glass installations, repairs, and ongoing maintenance services.
By investing in continuing education and safety training, Cypress Door & Glass reinforces its commitment to delivering dependable, professional service while protecting employees, partners, and customers.
Safety remains a top priority for Cypress Door & Glass LLC. Programs like the PA Certified Workplace Safety Committee training ensure that the team continues to meet the highest standards of workplace safety and operational excellence in the commercial service industry.
Congratulations to all employees who completed this training. Their dedication to making Cypress Door & Glass LLC a safer workplace—and a trusted partner for commercial door and glass solutions is commendable.
Visit Cypress Door & Glass LLC at https://www.cypressdoorglass.com
Contact
Cypress Door & Glass LLCContact
Odette Alvarez
800-208-3681
https://www.cypressdoorglass.com
Odette Alvarez
800-208-3681
https://www.cypressdoorglass.com
Categories