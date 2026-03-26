Rachel Farris, CPA, Shares Entrepreneurial Journey and Industry Insights on The Big 4 Transparency Podcast
San Francisco, CA, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, joined Dominic Piscopo on The Big 4 Transparency Podcast to discuss the future of accounting, entrepreneurship, and building a career on your own terms.
Known for its candid conversations with top professionals across the accounting industry, the podcast highlights real-world insights on firm growth, compensation, and innovation.
In this episode, Farris dives into:
Building Tax Stack AI and finding her firm's niche
Navigating imposter syndrome and the importance of self-advocacy
Creating a “surface area for luck” through consistent action and visibility
The shift from traditional accounting paths to entrepreneurial opportunities
Farris emphasizes that success in today’s accounting landscape requires more than technical expertise—it demands visibility, adaptability, and a willingness to challenge conventional career paths.
Her appearance reflects a broader trend in the profession, where CPAs are increasingly stepping into founder roles, leveraging technology, and building scalable, advisory-driven businesses.
Listeners can stream the full episode on Spotify.
About Rachel Farris
Rachel Farris, CPA, is the Founder of Tax Stack AI, where she helps accounting firms and high-income individuals optimize their tax strategies through education, automation, and advisory services.
About The Big 4 Transparency Podcast
The Big 4 Transparency Podcast, hosted by Dominic Piscopo, CPA, provides insights into the accounting profession through conversations with firm owners, operators, and innovators shaping the future of the industry.
Known for its candid conversations with top professionals across the accounting industry, the podcast highlights real-world insights on firm growth, compensation, and innovation.
In this episode, Farris dives into:
Building Tax Stack AI and finding her firm's niche
Navigating imposter syndrome and the importance of self-advocacy
Creating a “surface area for luck” through consistent action and visibility
The shift from traditional accounting paths to entrepreneurial opportunities
Farris emphasizes that success in today’s accounting landscape requires more than technical expertise—it demands visibility, adaptability, and a willingness to challenge conventional career paths.
Her appearance reflects a broader trend in the profession, where CPAs are increasingly stepping into founder roles, leveraging technology, and building scalable, advisory-driven businesses.
Listeners can stream the full episode on Spotify.
About Rachel Farris
Rachel Farris, CPA, is the Founder of Tax Stack AI, where she helps accounting firms and high-income individuals optimize their tax strategies through education, automation, and advisory services.
About The Big 4 Transparency Podcast
The Big 4 Transparency Podcast, hosted by Dominic Piscopo, CPA, provides insights into the accounting profession through conversations with firm owners, operators, and innovators shaping the future of the industry.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
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