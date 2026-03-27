Child Care Aware of Missouri Expands Team with Two New Hires
George Stallworth and Ashley Thornton bring accounting and customer service expertise to the growing nonprofit.
St. Louis, MO, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently welcomed two new team members as the nonprofit continues to strengthen operations and enhance support for families and child care providers across the state.
George Stallworth has joined CCAMO as Accounting Specialist, managing a range of accounting and financial activities. He will ensure the accuracy of financial reporting while supporting the organization’s budgeting and fiscal management processes. Stallworth brings extensive experience from roles with the Salvation Army and Advantage 2000. A U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist School graduate, he holds Bachelor of Science degrees in both Accountancy and Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Ashley Thornton has been named Assistant Director of Customer Service Experiences, a newly created position designed to lead day-to-day call center operations and provide strategic direction for CCAMO’s offsite customer support team. Thornton previously served as a Call Center Supervisor for Keefe Group. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Sciences from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
"We are thrilled to welcome George and Ashley to our growing team,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Their expertise in accounting and customer service strengthens our ability to serve families, child care providers, and community partners with excellence. Each brings a passion for helping others and a commitment to our mission of ensuring that every child in Missouri has access to quality care.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
George Stallworth has joined CCAMO as Accounting Specialist, managing a range of accounting and financial activities. He will ensure the accuracy of financial reporting while supporting the organization’s budgeting and fiscal management processes. Stallworth brings extensive experience from roles with the Salvation Army and Advantage 2000. A U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist School graduate, he holds Bachelor of Science degrees in both Accountancy and Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Ashley Thornton has been named Assistant Director of Customer Service Experiences, a newly created position designed to lead day-to-day call center operations and provide strategic direction for CCAMO’s offsite customer support team. Thornton previously served as a Call Center Supervisor for Keefe Group. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Sciences from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
"We are thrilled to welcome George and Ashley to our growing team,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Their expertise in accounting and customer service strengthens our ability to serve families, child care providers, and community partners with excellence. Each brings a passion for helping others and a commitment to our mission of ensuring that every child in Missouri has access to quality care.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
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