Waypost Marketing Names Reid Jackson Marketing Coordinator
Greenville, SC, March 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Waypost Marketing, a HubSpot Platinum solutions partner marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, has announced that Reid Jackson has transitioned into the role of Marketing Coordinator. In this position, Jackson will support client marketing initiatives through content development, social media strategy, and digital campaign execution.
Jackson first joined Waypost as a Social Media Marketing Intern, where she took on an important role in the agency’s content and social media efforts. During her internship, she gained experience working with both the internal team and client accounts, developing content that connects brands with their target audiences.
Now stepping into a full-time role, Jackson will continue supporting a range of marketing initiatives across multiple channels while collaborating with Danielle Tebo, Waypost’s Director of Client Services.
Jackson earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in History from Wofford College. With a background in creative writing, she brings a strong storytelling perspective to marketing, helping translate brand messages into engaging content across social media, blogs, and other digital platforms.
“Having interned with us, Reid has already shown great promise, and we’re excited to see her step into this full-time role as Marketing Coordinator,” said Danielle Tebo, Director of Client Services. “Her storytelling skills will be instrumental in enhancing our clients’ marketing strategies, and her positive energy brings a wonderful dynamic to our team.”
Reflecting on her new role, Jackson shared her enthusiasm about continuing her journey with the agency.
“Working at Waypost has already been such a rewarding experience,” said Jackson. “During my time as an intern, I enjoyed getting to know both the Waypost team and our clients, and I look forward to continuing that in my role as Marketing Coordinator. I’m excited to keep developing in this position while contributing meaningful work to the team.”
Outside of the office, Jackson enjoys traveling to bluegrass concerts, exploring local restaurants, and spending time with her goldendoodle, Daisy Mae. She is also passionate about creative writing and regularly works across multiple mediums, including poetry, short fiction, and screenwriting.
About Waypost Marketing:
Waypost Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, serving organizations across a range of industries with strategic marketing, creative design, and digital solutions. Waypost partners with clients to develop initiatives that support measurable results. Learn more at www.waypostmarketing.com.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Waypost Marketing
Contact Person: Karen Leon, Brand Communications Specialist
Email: karen.leon@waypostmarketing.com
Phone: (864) 288-6162
Address: 200 Adley Way, Greenville, South Carolina 29607, United States
Website: www.waypostmarketing.com
Jackson first joined Waypost as a Social Media Marketing Intern, where she took on an important role in the agency’s content and social media efforts. During her internship, she gained experience working with both the internal team and client accounts, developing content that connects brands with their target audiences.
Now stepping into a full-time role, Jackson will continue supporting a range of marketing initiatives across multiple channels while collaborating with Danielle Tebo, Waypost’s Director of Client Services.
Jackson earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in History from Wofford College. With a background in creative writing, she brings a strong storytelling perspective to marketing, helping translate brand messages into engaging content across social media, blogs, and other digital platforms.
“Having interned with us, Reid has already shown great promise, and we’re excited to see her step into this full-time role as Marketing Coordinator,” said Danielle Tebo, Director of Client Services. “Her storytelling skills will be instrumental in enhancing our clients’ marketing strategies, and her positive energy brings a wonderful dynamic to our team.”
Reflecting on her new role, Jackson shared her enthusiasm about continuing her journey with the agency.
“Working at Waypost has already been such a rewarding experience,” said Jackson. “During my time as an intern, I enjoyed getting to know both the Waypost team and our clients, and I look forward to continuing that in my role as Marketing Coordinator. I’m excited to keep developing in this position while contributing meaningful work to the team.”
Outside of the office, Jackson enjoys traveling to bluegrass concerts, exploring local restaurants, and spending time with her goldendoodle, Daisy Mae. She is also passionate about creative writing and regularly works across multiple mediums, including poetry, short fiction, and screenwriting.
About Waypost Marketing:
Waypost Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, serving organizations across a range of industries with strategic marketing, creative design, and digital solutions. Waypost partners with clients to develop initiatives that support measurable results. Learn more at www.waypostmarketing.com.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Waypost Marketing
Contact Person: Karen Leon, Brand Communications Specialist
Email: karen.leon@waypostmarketing.com
Phone: (864) 288-6162
Address: 200 Adley Way, Greenville, South Carolina 29607, United States
Website: www.waypostmarketing.com
Contact
Waypost MarketingContact
Karen Leon
(864) 288-6162
http://www.waypostmarketing.com/
200 Adley Way
Greenville, South Carolina 29607
Karen Leon
(864) 288-6162
http://www.waypostmarketing.com/
200 Adley Way
Greenville, South Carolina 29607
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