The Posse Foundation Welcomes Industry Leaders to Board of Directors
Executives Brandy Hays Morrison, Evan Morgan, Walter Prescott Porter II, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, Tyler Zachem Join the Posse Board.
New York, NY, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Foundation recently welcomed five industry leaders to its National Board of Directors. The newest members are Brandy Hays Morrison, the chief executive and founder of Concord Consulting, Evan Morgan, the co-founder of Radcliff, Walter Prescott Porter II, a principle at Deloitte, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, the US chief people and inclusion officer at PwC, and Tyler Zachem, the chief executive officer and founder of Broad Sky Partners.
Brandy Hays Morrison is one of four Posse alumni elected to the organization’s National Board of Directors. Based in Washington, D.C., she is an engineer and CEO of Concord Consulting, with a career spanning Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Accenture, and global public-sector IT leadership. A member of Rice University’s inaugural engineering Posse, Morrison credits Posse with shaping her leadership path. She later earned an MBA from Rice, co-founded multiple professional and nonprofit organizations, and served as a Rice University trustee. Grounded in public service, Morrison remains deeply committed to expanding access, opportunity, and leadership pathways for future generations.
Evan Morgan is Co-Founder of Radcliff, a New York–based investment firm focused on compounding capital by partnering with exceptional owner-operators. Prior to founding Radcliff in 2016, Morgan was a Partner at Revolution, where he focused on sourcing, structuring, and executing growth equity and buyout investments. He began his career at The Carlyle Group. Morgan currently serves on the boards of Chrome Hearts Holdings, Jet Linx Global, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, ZBS Partners, Boundary Rail, Direct Travel, and The Posse Foundation. He also serves as a board observer for CrossCountry Mortgage and Super Coffee. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics, philosophy, and economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Walter Prescott Porter II is a Principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP and a member of the U.S. Government & Public Services industry leadership team, where he leads the Enterprise Performance portfolio. With more than 27 years of consulting experience, Walter has helped organizations across the public sector, healthcare, financial services, and higher education navigate complex, large-scale transformation initiatives. He also serves as the Client Relationship Lead for the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), with a strong focus on delivering client impact and long-term value. Deeply committed to empowering and developing the next generation of leaders, Walter serves on the boards of Children's Mercy Hospital, and Soles4Souls. He holds a B.S. from Hampton University, where he was a collegiate tennis player, and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.
Yolanda Seals-Coffield serves as PwC US chief people and inclusion officer, leading more than 2,000 professionals across the firm’s People & Inclusion organization. She shapes the strategy and culture that enable PwC’s 80,000 employees to thrive and deliver for clients, while equipping the workforce with the skills needed to lead in the age of AI. Under her leadership, PwC achieved its highest position in 2025 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, rising to #20. Seals-Coffield was named as one of HR Executive’s 2025 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list. Passionate about helping communities thrive, she has also served as president of the PwC Foundation, and previously as the firm’s Chief Employment Counsel. She holds a JD from Boston University School of Law and a BA from Howard University.
Tyler Zachem is the chief executive officer and founder of the investment firm Broad Sky Partners, which he originally started in 2014. In 2015, Zachem and his team joined Carlyle, a leading global private equity firm, which acquired a portion of Broad Sky’s investments. In June 2021, he relaunched Broad Sky Partners. While at Carlyle, Zachem helped build the firm’s investment platform, Carlyle Global Partners. As co-head, his responsibilities included setting strategy and building the team of investment professionals. In addition, Zachem served as co-chair of the Investment Committee for the Carlyle U.S. Equity Opportunity Fund. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester.
Brandy Hays Morrison is one of four Posse alumni elected to the organization’s National Board of Directors. Based in Washington, D.C., she is an engineer and CEO of Concord Consulting, with a career spanning Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Accenture, and global public-sector IT leadership. A member of Rice University’s inaugural engineering Posse, Morrison credits Posse with shaping her leadership path. She later earned an MBA from Rice, co-founded multiple professional and nonprofit organizations, and served as a Rice University trustee. Grounded in public service, Morrison remains deeply committed to expanding access, opportunity, and leadership pathways for future generations.
Evan Morgan is Co-Founder of Radcliff, a New York–based investment firm focused on compounding capital by partnering with exceptional owner-operators. Prior to founding Radcliff in 2016, Morgan was a Partner at Revolution, where he focused on sourcing, structuring, and executing growth equity and buyout investments. He began his career at The Carlyle Group. Morgan currently serves on the boards of Chrome Hearts Holdings, Jet Linx Global, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, ZBS Partners, Boundary Rail, Direct Travel, and The Posse Foundation. He also serves as a board observer for CrossCountry Mortgage and Super Coffee. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics, philosophy, and economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Walter Prescott Porter II is a Principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP and a member of the U.S. Government & Public Services industry leadership team, where he leads the Enterprise Performance portfolio. With more than 27 years of consulting experience, Walter has helped organizations across the public sector, healthcare, financial services, and higher education navigate complex, large-scale transformation initiatives. He also serves as the Client Relationship Lead for the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), with a strong focus on delivering client impact and long-term value. Deeply committed to empowering and developing the next generation of leaders, Walter serves on the boards of Children's Mercy Hospital, and Soles4Souls. He holds a B.S. from Hampton University, where he was a collegiate tennis player, and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.
Yolanda Seals-Coffield serves as PwC US chief people and inclusion officer, leading more than 2,000 professionals across the firm’s People & Inclusion organization. She shapes the strategy and culture that enable PwC’s 80,000 employees to thrive and deliver for clients, while equipping the workforce with the skills needed to lead in the age of AI. Under her leadership, PwC achieved its highest position in 2025 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, rising to #20. Seals-Coffield was named as one of HR Executive’s 2025 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list. Passionate about helping communities thrive, she has also served as president of the PwC Foundation, and previously as the firm’s Chief Employment Counsel. She holds a JD from Boston University School of Law and a BA from Howard University.
Tyler Zachem is the chief executive officer and founder of the investment firm Broad Sky Partners, which he originally started in 2014. In 2015, Zachem and his team joined Carlyle, a leading global private equity firm, which acquired a portion of Broad Sky’s investments. In June 2021, he relaunched Broad Sky Partners. While at Carlyle, Zachem helped build the firm’s investment platform, Carlyle Global Partners. As co-head, his responsibilities included setting strategy and building the team of investment professionals. In addition, Zachem served as co-chair of the Investment Committee for the Carlyle U.S. Equity Opportunity Fund. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester.
Contact
The Posse FoundationContact
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
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