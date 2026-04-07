2026 Best Credit Unions to Work for Program Opens for Registration
Credit unions nationwide are invited to participate in a workplace evaluation program that provides employee insights, industry benchmarking, and recognition opportunities for high-performing organizations.
Harrisburg, PA, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Credit unions across the United States are continuing to adapt to workforce changes and rising expectations from employees, making workplace culture an increasingly important priority. To support these efforts, Best Companies Group (BCG) has opened registration for the 2026 Best Credit Unions to Work For program, an annual initiative designed to measure employee satisfaction and recognize organizations that excel as employers.
The credit union system remains a significant part of the financial services landscape, serving more than 143 million members across over 4,400 federally insured institutions, according to the National Credit Union Administration. As credit unions expand services and compete with banks and fintech organizations for skilled professionals, leadership teams are placing greater attention on employee experience, engagement, and retention strategies.
The Best Credit Unions to Work For program provides participating organizations with structured feedback gathered through confidential employee surveys and employer assessments. These insights help leaders better understand workplace strengths while identifying opportunities that support improved morale, productivity, and long-term employee retention.
Participation Outcomes for Credit Union Leaders
Organizations that take part in the program receive detailed reporting that highlights employee sentiment and workplace trends within the credit union industry. Comparative benchmarking allows participating institutions to evaluate their performance alongside peers, offering valuable context for decision-making. In addition, credit unions that achieve top rankings gain national recognition that can support recruitment efforts and reinforce their reputation as trusted employers.
Credit unions that complete the evaluation process and meet eligibility standards may be named to the 2026 Best Credit Unions to Work For list and receive reporting tools that support continued workplace improvement.
Registration for the 2026 program will remain open through May 1, 2026.
Credit unions interested in participating can learn more and register here:
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-credit-unions-to-work-for/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group develops workplace assessment and recognition programs that help organizations better understand employee engagement and organizational culture. Since 2004, the company has worked with employers to deliver reliable survey tools, actionable data insights, and recognition opportunities that highlight workplaces committed to employee success.
The credit union system remains a significant part of the financial services landscape, serving more than 143 million members across over 4,400 federally insured institutions, according to the National Credit Union Administration. As credit unions expand services and compete with banks and fintech organizations for skilled professionals, leadership teams are placing greater attention on employee experience, engagement, and retention strategies.
The Best Credit Unions to Work For program provides participating organizations with structured feedback gathered through confidential employee surveys and employer assessments. These insights help leaders better understand workplace strengths while identifying opportunities that support improved morale, productivity, and long-term employee retention.
Participation Outcomes for Credit Union Leaders
Organizations that take part in the program receive detailed reporting that highlights employee sentiment and workplace trends within the credit union industry. Comparative benchmarking allows participating institutions to evaluate their performance alongside peers, offering valuable context for decision-making. In addition, credit unions that achieve top rankings gain national recognition that can support recruitment efforts and reinforce their reputation as trusted employers.
Credit unions that complete the evaluation process and meet eligibility standards may be named to the 2026 Best Credit Unions to Work For list and receive reporting tools that support continued workplace improvement.
Registration for the 2026 program will remain open through May 1, 2026.
Credit unions interested in participating can learn more and register here:
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-credit-unions-to-work-for/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group develops workplace assessment and recognition programs that help organizations better understand employee engagement and organizational culture. Since 2004, the company has worked with employers to deliver reliable survey tools, actionable data insights, and recognition opportunities that highlight workplaces committed to employee success.
Contact
Best Companies GroupContact
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
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