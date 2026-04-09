Digital Media Solutions Names Tom Groux General Manager of P&C and Promotes Morgan Lebejko to Head of Revenue Operations
DMS today announced two leadership moves designed to sharpen the company's insurance business and elevate campaign quality, while strengthening operations across the board.
Largo, FL, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, today announced two leadership moves designed to sharpen the company's insurance business and elevate campaign quality, while strengthening operations across the board: the appointment of Tom Groux as General Manager of Property & Casualty (P&C) and the promotion of Morgan Lebejko to Head of Revenue Operations. These strategic appointments reinforce DMS’s commitment to operational excellence that prioritizes long-term value for its clients and partners.
Tom Groux Steps into Lead P&C
Tom Groux brings deep, hands-on experience across insurance marketplaces and performance-driven customer acquisition. Known for building strategies that balance scale with long-term value, Groux has spent his career working closely with carriers, agencies and marketing partners, and now brings his expertise to his new role at DMS.
In the evolving P&C market, Groux sees a clear path forward: sharpen the acquisition funnel, diversify direct partnerships and grow owned-and-operated traffic, all while maintaining a focus on quality.
"The emphasis in P&C right now is squarely on quality traffic and lifetime value, which is exactly where DMS excels," said Groux. "My goal is to help our agency partners align with the high-quality, owned-and-operated traffic we can deliver, so we're building relationships that perform for everyone. The best partnerships are built on trust, and that's exactly the kind of culture we're building here at DMS."
Morgan Lebejko Tapped To Lead Newly Created Revenue Operations Function
For the past eight years, Morgan Lebejko has consistently grown and contributed to DMS. Rising through a series of increasingly strategic roles, Lebejko was a driving force behind the P&C division's day-to-day operations, spearheading monetization initiatives, owning key financial KPIs and consistently finding new ways to connect operational efficiency with revenue impact. Now, stepping into the newly-established role of Head of Revenue Operations, Lebejko will bring that same expertise to a broader, cross-functional role.
"Eight years in, and I'm more energized than ever," said Lebejko. "This role is a natural extension of the work I’ve been doing; connecting operations, data and revenue to help the business run more efficiently and strategically. My experience across multiple areas of the organization gives me a broad understanding of how our teams work together, allowing me to drive stronger alignment, improve operational execution and make smarter, data-driven decisions. I’m excited to create impact at scale across all areas of DMS, while helping enhance the overall customer experience through more streamlined, thoughtful and effective business operations.”
What It Means for DMS
Together, these moves reflect DMS's commitment to putting experienced, proven operators in the roles that matter most. Groux's external perspective and insurance market depth, combined with Lebejko's institutional knowledge and operational track record, make for a strong one-two punch heading into the rest of 2026.
"Tom and Morgan represent exactly the kind of leadership DMS is investing in today to propel us into our next chapter of growth," said Tim Robinson, CEO of DMS. "Tom brings sharp market instincts and a clear vision for how we win in P&C. Morgan has been one of our most consistent contributors for nearly a decade, so this promotion is well-earned, and we couldn't be more excited to see what she does in this expanded role. Together, Tom and Morgan are going to push our business forward in a big way."
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions (DMS) is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology, and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments. Learn more at digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Tom Groux Steps into Lead P&C
Tom Groux brings deep, hands-on experience across insurance marketplaces and performance-driven customer acquisition. Known for building strategies that balance scale with long-term value, Groux has spent his career working closely with carriers, agencies and marketing partners, and now brings his expertise to his new role at DMS.
In the evolving P&C market, Groux sees a clear path forward: sharpen the acquisition funnel, diversify direct partnerships and grow owned-and-operated traffic, all while maintaining a focus on quality.
"The emphasis in P&C right now is squarely on quality traffic and lifetime value, which is exactly where DMS excels," said Groux. "My goal is to help our agency partners align with the high-quality, owned-and-operated traffic we can deliver, so we're building relationships that perform for everyone. The best partnerships are built on trust, and that's exactly the kind of culture we're building here at DMS."
Morgan Lebejko Tapped To Lead Newly Created Revenue Operations Function
For the past eight years, Morgan Lebejko has consistently grown and contributed to DMS. Rising through a series of increasingly strategic roles, Lebejko was a driving force behind the P&C division's day-to-day operations, spearheading monetization initiatives, owning key financial KPIs and consistently finding new ways to connect operational efficiency with revenue impact. Now, stepping into the newly-established role of Head of Revenue Operations, Lebejko will bring that same expertise to a broader, cross-functional role.
"Eight years in, and I'm more energized than ever," said Lebejko. "This role is a natural extension of the work I’ve been doing; connecting operations, data and revenue to help the business run more efficiently and strategically. My experience across multiple areas of the organization gives me a broad understanding of how our teams work together, allowing me to drive stronger alignment, improve operational execution and make smarter, data-driven decisions. I’m excited to create impact at scale across all areas of DMS, while helping enhance the overall customer experience through more streamlined, thoughtful and effective business operations.”
What It Means for DMS
Together, these moves reflect DMS's commitment to putting experienced, proven operators in the roles that matter most. Groux's external perspective and insurance market depth, combined with Lebejko's institutional knowledge and operational track record, make for a strong one-two punch heading into the rest of 2026.
"Tom and Morgan represent exactly the kind of leadership DMS is investing in today to propel us into our next chapter of growth," said Tim Robinson, CEO of DMS. "Tom brings sharp market instincts and a clear vision for how we win in P&C. Morgan has been one of our most consistent contributors for nearly a decade, so this promotion is well-earned, and we couldn't be more excited to see what she does in this expanded role. Together, Tom and Morgan are going to push our business forward in a big way."
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions (DMS) is a performance-driven digital marketing company that connects consumers and brands through data, technology, and proprietary media platforms. Our systems power high-volume consumer acquisition across multiple verticals, processing large-scale traffic and real-time decisioning in dynamic market environments. Learn more at digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Contact
Digital Media Solutions, LLCContact
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
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