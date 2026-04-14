Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer.
Essex, MD, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Core Equipment Group, the premier full-service heavy construction equipment dealership serving New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and the greater Philadelphia market, announced the appointment of John Groff as Chief Executive Officer. Groff brings more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience in the heavy equipment dealership industry, positioning Core Equipment Group for operational stability and accelerated growth across the Mid-Atlantic region.
The appointment follows Core Equipment Group’s formation in late February 2026, when LB Advisors, LLC; a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm; acquired the assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC to create a strengthened, independently operated dealership platform anchored by its status as a premier authorized dealer for CASE Construction Equipment.
A Proven Leader for a Growing Platform
As CEO, Groff will oversee all aspects of Core Equipment Group’s operations across its eight locations, with responsibility for executing the company’s long-term growth strategy and deepening its relationships with OEM partners, customers, and employees throughout the region.
A proven CEO and senior executive, Groff has built a distinguished track record spanning the construction equipment market, with deep expertise in managing complex OEM partnerships and driving operational excellence across multi-location dealership organizations. His appointment signals Core Equipment Group’s commitment to assembling a best-in-class leadership team capable of delivering on its long-term vision.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to build something exceptional in the Mid-Atlantic market. We have the right ownership, the right brand partners, and the right team to deliver a level of service and expertise that construction professionals in this region deserve.” -John Groff, Chief Executive Officer, Core Equipment Group
Ownership’s Commitment to World-Class Leadership
The appointment of Groff reflects a deliberate strategy by LB Advisors to pair its financial backing with deep industry operating talent. Harald Ludwig and Russell Belinsky, Co-Founders of LB Advisors, expressed strong confidence in Groff’s ability to guide the organization through its next phase of stability and growth.
About Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group is a full-service heavy construction equipment dealership headquartered in Essex, Maryland, serving New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. Since 1958, Core Equipment Group (including its predecessors) has been a leader in the Mid-Atlantic region. Core operates eight locations providing sales, service, rental, and parts support for new and used construction equipment. Led by CASE Construction Equipment, Core represents a comprehensive lineup of manufacturers including Liebherr, Etnyre/BearCat, Sakai, Astec (Roadtec, Carlson & Peterson), and Midland Manufacturing, among others. To learn more, visit www.coreequipgroup.com.
About LB Advisors, LLC
LB Advisors, LLC is a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm that invests in recapitalizations, special situations, and acquisitions of small and middle-market companies. The firm focuses on businesses with revenues of $15 to $100 million across a broad range of industries, including industrials, specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, aviation, and business services. For more information, visit www.lbadvisors.us.
The appointment follows Core Equipment Group’s formation in late February 2026, when LB Advisors, LLC; a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm; acquired the assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC to create a strengthened, independently operated dealership platform anchored by its status as a premier authorized dealer for CASE Construction Equipment.
A Proven Leader for a Growing Platform
As CEO, Groff will oversee all aspects of Core Equipment Group’s operations across its eight locations, with responsibility for executing the company’s long-term growth strategy and deepening its relationships with OEM partners, customers, and employees throughout the region.
A proven CEO and senior executive, Groff has built a distinguished track record spanning the construction equipment market, with deep expertise in managing complex OEM partnerships and driving operational excellence across multi-location dealership organizations. His appointment signals Core Equipment Group’s commitment to assembling a best-in-class leadership team capable of delivering on its long-term vision.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to build something exceptional in the Mid-Atlantic market. We have the right ownership, the right brand partners, and the right team to deliver a level of service and expertise that construction professionals in this region deserve.” -John Groff, Chief Executive Officer, Core Equipment Group
Ownership’s Commitment to World-Class Leadership
The appointment of Groff reflects a deliberate strategy by LB Advisors to pair its financial backing with deep industry operating talent. Harald Ludwig and Russell Belinsky, Co-Founders of LB Advisors, expressed strong confidence in Groff’s ability to guide the organization through its next phase of stability and growth.
About Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group is a full-service heavy construction equipment dealership headquartered in Essex, Maryland, serving New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. Since 1958, Core Equipment Group (including its predecessors) has been a leader in the Mid-Atlantic region. Core operates eight locations providing sales, service, rental, and parts support for new and used construction equipment. Led by CASE Construction Equipment, Core represents a comprehensive lineup of manufacturers including Liebherr, Etnyre/BearCat, Sakai, Astec (Roadtec, Carlson & Peterson), and Midland Manufacturing, among others. To learn more, visit www.coreequipgroup.com.
About LB Advisors, LLC
LB Advisors, LLC is a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm that invests in recapitalizations, special situations, and acquisitions of small and middle-market companies. The firm focuses on businesses with revenues of $15 to $100 million across a broad range of industries, including industrials, specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, aviation, and business services. For more information, visit www.lbadvisors.us.
Contact
Core Equipment GroupContact
Katie Reed
410-247-7454
www.CoreEquipGroup.com
Katie Reed
410-247-7454
www.CoreEquipGroup.com
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