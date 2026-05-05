Tax Stack AI Founder Rachel Farris Recognized as 2025 CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 Honoree
San Francisco, CA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA, founder of Tax Stack AI, has been recognized as a 2025 CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 honoree, an award that celebrates rising professionals who are driving meaningful change across the accounting industry.
Farris has built her career around helping accounting firms move beyond outdated systems and embrace modern solutions, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and automation. Through Tax Stack AI, she works closely with firm owners to implement tools and processes that improve scalability, accuracy, and overall business performance.
Her work extends beyond client engagements, as she is also focused on education and thought leadership within the profession. Farris regularly develops content and training designed to help accountants better understand how to integrate new technologies while maintaining compliance and professional standards.
The CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 recognition highlights individuals who are not only excelling in their careers, but also contributing to the evolution of the profession as a whole. Farris’s inclusion on this list underscores her role in helping shape a more modern, efficient, and technology-driven future for accounting.
As the industry continues to evolve, Farris remains committed to empowering firms with the tools, knowledge, and strategies needed to stay competitive and deliver greater value to their clients.
Farris has built her career around helping accounting firms move beyond outdated systems and embrace modern solutions, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and automation. Through Tax Stack AI, she works closely with firm owners to implement tools and processes that improve scalability, accuracy, and overall business performance.
Her work extends beyond client engagements, as she is also focused on education and thought leadership within the profession. Farris regularly develops content and training designed to help accountants better understand how to integrate new technologies while maintaining compliance and professional standards.
The CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 recognition highlights individuals who are not only excelling in their careers, but also contributing to the evolution of the profession as a whole. Farris’s inclusion on this list underscores her role in helping shape a more modern, efficient, and technology-driven future for accounting.
As the industry continues to evolve, Farris remains committed to empowering firms with the tools, knowledge, and strategies needed to stay competitive and deliver greater value to their clients.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
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