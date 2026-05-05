Forbes Names Rachel Farris a 2026 Best-In-State CPA
San Francisco, CA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA, has been recognized by Forbes as one of its 2026 Best-In-State CPAs, an annual list that highlights leading accounting professionals across the country. The recognition is awarded to 50 CPAs per state and is based on a combination of industry feedback, professional accomplishments, and contributions to the field.
Farris is known for her forward-thinking approach to tax and accounting, particularly her work in integrating technology into traditional financial workflows. As the founder of Tax Stack AI, she has been focused on building tools and educational resources that help both professionals and clients better understand and apply complex tax concepts.
“I’m really thankful to be included,” Farris said. “This recognition is a reflection of the people I get to work with and learn from every day.”
Beyond her work with clients, Farris is committed to education and thought leadership within the accounting profession. She regularly contributes insights on tax strategy, compliance, and the future of the industry, with a focus on helping others adapt to new tools and changing regulations.
Her inclusion on the Forbes Best-In-State CPAs list underscores her growing influence in the profession and her dedication to helping shape its future.
Farris is known for her forward-thinking approach to tax and accounting, particularly her work in integrating technology into traditional financial workflows. As the founder of Tax Stack AI, she has been focused on building tools and educational resources that help both professionals and clients better understand and apply complex tax concepts.
“I’m really thankful to be included,” Farris said. “This recognition is a reflection of the people I get to work with and learn from every day.”
Beyond her work with clients, Farris is committed to education and thought leadership within the accounting profession. She regularly contributes insights on tax strategy, compliance, and the future of the industry, with a focus on helping others adapt to new tools and changing regulations.
Her inclusion on the Forbes Best-In-State CPAs list underscores her growing influence in the profession and her dedication to helping shape its future.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
Categories