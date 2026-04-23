AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director.
Sheffield, United Kingdom, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- These promotions mark an exciting new chapter for the business as it continues to scale its product design, additive manufacturing and low-volume production services across the UK.
Jamie, previously Sales and Marketing Director, has played a pivotal role in driving AME-3D’s commercial growth. From strengthening client relationships to expanding market reach, Jamie has helped position the business as a trusted partner for engineering teams looking for fast, flexible manufacturing solutions.
Stepping into the CEO role, Jamie will now lead the company’s strategic direction, with a focus on strategy, innovation, customer experience, and sustainable growth.
Dan, formerly Operations Manager, has been instrumental in developing and refining AME-3D’s production capabilities. With a hands-on approach to problem-solving and a deep understanding of manufacturing processes, Dan has helped ensure consistent quality and efficiency across projects, keeping the workshop running smoothly.
As Operations Director, Dan will take on a broader leadership role, overseeing production strategy, process optimisation, and ongoing investment in technology and capability.
Together, Jamie and Dan bring a strong balance of commercial insight and operational expertise—positioning AME-3D to better support customers facing increasing pressure around lead times, costs, and supply chain challenges.
Jamie commented:
"It’s a proud moment to step into the CEO role. We’ve built something strong here, and there’s a real opportunity to take it even further—helping more businesses rethink how they design, prototype, and manufacture parts."
Dan added:
"I’m looking forward to continuing to improve how we deliver for our customers. We’ve got a great team and some exciting plans to build on what we already do well."
These leadership changes reflect AME-3D’s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering practical manufacturing solutions that work in the real world.
Jamie, previously Sales and Marketing Director, has played a pivotal role in driving AME-3D’s commercial growth. From strengthening client relationships to expanding market reach, Jamie has helped position the business as a trusted partner for engineering teams looking for fast, flexible manufacturing solutions.
Stepping into the CEO role, Jamie will now lead the company’s strategic direction, with a focus on strategy, innovation, customer experience, and sustainable growth.
Dan, formerly Operations Manager, has been instrumental in developing and refining AME-3D’s production capabilities. With a hands-on approach to problem-solving and a deep understanding of manufacturing processes, Dan has helped ensure consistent quality and efficiency across projects, keeping the workshop running smoothly.
As Operations Director, Dan will take on a broader leadership role, overseeing production strategy, process optimisation, and ongoing investment in technology and capability.
Together, Jamie and Dan bring a strong balance of commercial insight and operational expertise—positioning AME-3D to better support customers facing increasing pressure around lead times, costs, and supply chain challenges.
Jamie commented:
"It’s a proud moment to step into the CEO role. We’ve built something strong here, and there’s a real opportunity to take it even further—helping more businesses rethink how they design, prototype, and manufacture parts."
Dan added:
"I’m looking forward to continuing to improve how we deliver for our customers. We’ve got a great team and some exciting plans to build on what we already do well."
These leadership changes reflect AME-3D’s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering practical manufacturing solutions that work in the real world.
Contact
AME-3DContact
Hannah Barden
+44 1909550999
ame-3d.co.uk
Hannah Barden
+44 1909550999
ame-3d.co.uk
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