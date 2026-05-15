Black Belt Community Foundation Announces First Chief Strategy & Impact Officer
BBCF publicly welcomes Dr. Teirdre Owens to its growing leadership team.
Selma, AL, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Teirdre Owens, a native of Aliceville, Alabama, has joined as Chief Strategy and Impact Officer for the Black Belt Community Foundation, where she leads strategic initiatives to advance sustainable growth across the region. She previously served as Deputy District Director for Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, supporting constituent engagement throughout Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Dr. Owens holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Health Science from The University of Alabama and earned her Doctor of Public Health from Samford University in 2022; she is also a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES). Deeply committed to strengthening Alabama’s Black Belt, she believes in the power of collective faith, shared responsibility, and community-driven progress. She resides in Northport, Alabama, with her husband, Deroderick, and their three children.
Contact
Black Belt Community FoundationContact
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
https://blackbeltfound.org
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
https://blackbeltfound.org
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