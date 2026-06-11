XealBrax Launches Free SEO Audit Tool to Help Businesses Improve Search Visibility and Core Web Vitals
XealBrax has released a free SEO audit tool that scans any website and instantly delivers actionable insights on title tags, meta descriptions, heading structure, page speed, and schema markup. The tool requires no registration, runs in under two minutes, and includes a personalized checklist of high-impact fixes. Designed for e-commerce stores, agencies, and business websites, the audit helps improve Core Web Vitals, on-page SEO, and overall search performance.
New York, NY, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new free tool from performance SEO and WordPress optimization studio XealBrax is now available to the public, offering website owners a quick and no‑obligation way to check their on‑page SEO health. The Free SEO Audit Tool scans any public URL and provides a detailed report covering key technical and content elements that influence search engine rankings.
The audit evaluates title tag length and effectiveness, meta description completeness, H1 and H2 heading usage, image alt text coverage, internal and external link structure, keyword density, canonical tag configuration, robots.txt accessibility, sitemap detection, and Core Web Vitals readiness. It also checks for the presence of Open Graph and Twitter Card meta tags, schema markup (JSON‑LD and microdata), security headers like HSTS and X‑Frame‑Options, and WordPress version detection where applicable.
After scanning, the tool generates an overall SEO score on a 100‑point scale and presents a prioritized list of recommendations, from fixing missing title tags to optimizing page speed. The entire process takes under two minutes, and no sign‑up or personal information is required.
Alongside the audit, XealBrax offers a growing library of free guides on WordPress SEO, Core Web Vitals optimization, e‑commerce product page SEO, and plugin comparisons. These resources are designed to help business owners and marketers turn audit findings into real ranking improvements.
The free tool and accompanying guides are accessible at xealbrax.com/tools. For businesses that need hands‑on implementation, XealBrax also provides strategy calls and service packages starting from $50.
About XealBrax:
XealBrax is a performance SEO and website optimization studio specializing in technical SEO, Core Web Vitals improvements, paid media management, and WordPress support for e‑commerce brands, startups, and business websites. The company combines data‑driven audits with clean implementation to improve visibility, speed, and revenue.
The audit evaluates title tag length and effectiveness, meta description completeness, H1 and H2 heading usage, image alt text coverage, internal and external link structure, keyword density, canonical tag configuration, robots.txt accessibility, sitemap detection, and Core Web Vitals readiness. It also checks for the presence of Open Graph and Twitter Card meta tags, schema markup (JSON‑LD and microdata), security headers like HSTS and X‑Frame‑Options, and WordPress version detection where applicable.
After scanning, the tool generates an overall SEO score on a 100‑point scale and presents a prioritized list of recommendations, from fixing missing title tags to optimizing page speed. The entire process takes under two minutes, and no sign‑up or personal information is required.
Alongside the audit, XealBrax offers a growing library of free guides on WordPress SEO, Core Web Vitals optimization, e‑commerce product page SEO, and plugin comparisons. These resources are designed to help business owners and marketers turn audit findings into real ranking improvements.
The free tool and accompanying guides are accessible at xealbrax.com/tools. For businesses that need hands‑on implementation, XealBrax also provides strategy calls and service packages starting from $50.
About XealBrax:
XealBrax is a performance SEO and website optimization studio specializing in technical SEO, Core Web Vitals improvements, paid media management, and WordPress support for e‑commerce brands, startups, and business websites. The company combines data‑driven audits with clean implementation to improve visibility, speed, and revenue.
Contact
Xeal BraxContact
Collins Iyorah
+1-438-619-5822
xealbrax.com
Collins Iyorah
+1-438-619-5822
xealbrax.com
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