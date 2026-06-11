XealBrax Launches Free SEO Audit Tool to Help Businesses Improve Search Visibility and Core Web Vitals

XealBrax has released a free SEO audit tool that scans any website and instantly delivers actionable insights on title tags, meta descriptions, heading structure, page speed, and schema markup. The tool requires no registration, runs in under two minutes, and includes a personalized checklist of high-impact fixes. Designed for e-commerce stores, agencies, and business websites, the audit helps improve Core Web Vitals, on-page SEO, and overall search performance.