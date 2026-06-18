Zyaku Launches Journalism Hub, Truth Fund & Founding Creator Program for 5,000 Creators Worldwide
Delaware creator platform combines encrypted journalist identity protection, community-powered Truth Fund, and zero-barrier monetization across 28+ languages with no follower minimum required.
San Francisco, CA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zyaku Inc., the creator economy platform combining AI-powered comics, journalism, podcasting, and short-form video, today announced three major launches: an Independent Journalism Hub with press freedom protections, a Truth Fund allocating platform revenue to independent journalists, and a Founding Creator Program open to the first 5,000 creators worldwide.
Journalism Hub with Press Freedom Protections
Zyaku's Journalism Hub enables any creator worldwide to publish articles, investigations, and podcasts with pay-per-read, subscriptions, and direct reader tips from day one with no follower minimum required.
Press freedom infrastructure is built directly into the platform: anonymous publishing with AES-256 encrypted identity protection, a public moderation ledger logging every content decision, and a three-tier Journalist Verification system Basic, Verified, and Protected. Protected journalists keep their identity completely private. Political pressure alone will never remove content on Zyaku.
Truth Fund
Zyaku's Truth Fund allocates a percentage of platform revenue monthly to independent journalists through a community-powered scoring system that rewards credibility, reading depth, and reader loyalty not virality or follower count. Verified journalists nominate peers. Communities vote. The platform pays.
"We don't decide what truth is," said Rohit Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Zyaku. "We build a system where truth survives and where the people who chase it can afford to keep doing so."
Founding Creator Program
The Founding Creator Program offers the first 5,000 creators worldwide lifetime verified status, 80% revenue share from day one, featured placement, and direct founder access with zero follower count or subscriber minimum required.
"A creator in a small town with 50 readers and a creator in New York with 500,000 followers deserve the same starting line," said Kashyap. "Zyaku is that starting line."
About Zyaku
Zyaku Inc. is a Delaware C-Corporation building the next generation of the creator economy across 28+ languages. The platform combines AI-powered comics, independent journalism, podcasting, and short-form video giving every creator the tools to create freely, earn fairly, and matter always.
Website: zyaku.com
Press Contact: press@zyaku.com
Founding Creator Program: zyaku.com/founders
Journalism Hub with Press Freedom Protections
Zyaku's Journalism Hub enables any creator worldwide to publish articles, investigations, and podcasts with pay-per-read, subscriptions, and direct reader tips from day one with no follower minimum required.
Press freedom infrastructure is built directly into the platform: anonymous publishing with AES-256 encrypted identity protection, a public moderation ledger logging every content decision, and a three-tier Journalist Verification system Basic, Verified, and Protected. Protected journalists keep their identity completely private. Political pressure alone will never remove content on Zyaku.
Truth Fund
Zyaku's Truth Fund allocates a percentage of platform revenue monthly to independent journalists through a community-powered scoring system that rewards credibility, reading depth, and reader loyalty not virality or follower count. Verified journalists nominate peers. Communities vote. The platform pays.
"We don't decide what truth is," said Rohit Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Zyaku. "We build a system where truth survives and where the people who chase it can afford to keep doing so."
Founding Creator Program
The Founding Creator Program offers the first 5,000 creators worldwide lifetime verified status, 80% revenue share from day one, featured placement, and direct founder access with zero follower count or subscriber minimum required.
"A creator in a small town with 50 readers and a creator in New York with 500,000 followers deserve the same starting line," said Kashyap. "Zyaku is that starting line."
About Zyaku
Zyaku Inc. is a Delaware C-Corporation building the next generation of the creator economy across 28+ languages. The platform combines AI-powered comics, independent journalism, podcasting, and short-form video giving every creator the tools to create freely, earn fairly, and matter always.
Website: zyaku.com
Press Contact: press@zyaku.com
Founding Creator Program: zyaku.com/founders
Contact
Zyaku Inc.Contact
Rohit Kashyap
+91 9902059928
zyaku.com
Rohit Kashyap
+91 9902059928
zyaku.com
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