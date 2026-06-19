Bridgify Media Launches Digital Growth Fellowship to Train and Deploy Job-Ready Digital Talent for Nigerian Businesses
Bridgify Media has launched the Digital Growth Fellowship, a structured online program designed to train and deploy execution-ready digital professionals. The initiative focuses on practical skill development, real-world assignments, and workforce readiness, while also creating a talent pipeline for SMEs and organizations seeking skilled digital support.
Lagos, Nigeria, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bridgify Media Limited, a Lagos-based digital growth and workforce enablement company, has officially launched the Digital Growth Fellowship, a structured training and deployment program designed to bridge the gap between digital skill acquisition and real-world business execution in Nigeria.
The Digital Growth Fellowship is built to address a critical challenge in the digital economy: many individuals acquire theoretical knowledge but lack the practical experience required to contribute effectively in business environments. At the same time, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to find skilled and execution-ready digital talent.
To solve this, Bridgify Media has developed a program that goes beyond traditional training by focusing on hands-on learning, guided execution, and measurable outcomes.
The fellowship delivers practical training in key areas including digital marketing, social media management, content strategy, audience growth, and business visibility. Participants engage in structured live sessions, complete guided assignments, and develop portfolio-based outputs that demonstrate their capabilities.
Unlike conventional learning models, the program emphasizes execution. Participants are trained to understand not just what to do, but how to apply digital strategies in real business scenarios.
In addition to training, the Digital Growth Fellowship serves as a talent development pipeline. Participants who successfully complete the program are positioned for internship placements, freelance opportunities, and potential roles within growing businesses that require digital support.
The initiative also introduces a flexible sponsorship model that allows organizations and individuals to support participant enrollment. Rather than large, corporate-style sponsorship commitments, contributions are structured around sponsoring individual participants, making it easier for startups, SMEs, and community partners to get involved.
Sponsorship support helps reduce the financial barrier for participants while ensuring the program maintains a high standard of delivery. This model aligns with workforce development goals and enables broader access to practical digital skills.
According to Bridgify Media, the long-term vision of the Digital Growth Fellowship is to create a scalable system that continuously develops job-ready talent while supporting business growth across Nigeria.
The program is delivered fully online, making it accessible to participants regardless of location, and is structured to ensure accountability through performance tracking, guided support, and completion-based evaluation.
Bridgify Media operates as both a digital growth agency and a talent development platform, combining strategic execution for businesses with structured training and workforce deployment. Through this dual approach, the company aims to strengthen both sides of the market — improving employability for individuals while increasing execution capacity for businesses.
The Digital Growth Fellowship represents a step toward building a more practical, outcome-driven approach to digital skill development in Nigeria, with a focus on real impact rather than passive learning.
The Digital Growth Fellowship is built to address a critical challenge in the digital economy: many individuals acquire theoretical knowledge but lack the practical experience required to contribute effectively in business environments. At the same time, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to find skilled and execution-ready digital talent.
To solve this, Bridgify Media has developed a program that goes beyond traditional training by focusing on hands-on learning, guided execution, and measurable outcomes.
The fellowship delivers practical training in key areas including digital marketing, social media management, content strategy, audience growth, and business visibility. Participants engage in structured live sessions, complete guided assignments, and develop portfolio-based outputs that demonstrate their capabilities.
Unlike conventional learning models, the program emphasizes execution. Participants are trained to understand not just what to do, but how to apply digital strategies in real business scenarios.
In addition to training, the Digital Growth Fellowship serves as a talent development pipeline. Participants who successfully complete the program are positioned for internship placements, freelance opportunities, and potential roles within growing businesses that require digital support.
The initiative also introduces a flexible sponsorship model that allows organizations and individuals to support participant enrollment. Rather than large, corporate-style sponsorship commitments, contributions are structured around sponsoring individual participants, making it easier for startups, SMEs, and community partners to get involved.
Sponsorship support helps reduce the financial barrier for participants while ensuring the program maintains a high standard of delivery. This model aligns with workforce development goals and enables broader access to practical digital skills.
According to Bridgify Media, the long-term vision of the Digital Growth Fellowship is to create a scalable system that continuously develops job-ready talent while supporting business growth across Nigeria.
The program is delivered fully online, making it accessible to participants regardless of location, and is structured to ensure accountability through performance tracking, guided support, and completion-based evaluation.
Bridgify Media operates as both a digital growth agency and a talent development platform, combining strategic execution for businesses with structured training and workforce deployment. Through this dual approach, the company aims to strengthen both sides of the market — improving employability for individuals while increasing execution capacity for businesses.
The Digital Growth Fellowship represents a step toward building a more practical, outcome-driven approach to digital skill development in Nigeria, with a focus on real impact rather than passive learning.
Contact
Bridgify MediaContact
Oluwasegun Okusanya
08129647978
Oluwasegun Okusanya
08129647978
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