STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement.
Gosport, United Kingdom, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Organised by Portsmouth Harbour CIC, the Gosport Marine Festival has been a key local event for over a decade, celebrating the town’s maritime heritage and coastal culture. It attracts visitors of all ages with free, hands-on water activities such as sailing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and boat tours, led by experienced instructors. Both fun and educational, the festival offers an accessible introduction to water sports while highlighting local marine clubs and organisations.
STS Defence is proud to support the Gosport Marine Festival and establish a partnership with Portsmouth Harbour Marine CIC to celebrate the rich maritime heritage and culture of Gosport.
Managing Director of STS Defence, Ben Stancliffe, says, “We’re proud to be supporting this year’s Gosport Marine Festival, a wonderful occasion that celebrates our town’s deep-rooted maritime heritage while bringing the community together. It’s a privilege to play a role in an event that highlights both longstanding traditions and forward-looking innovation along the waterfront.”
Mark Goulding, Director of Portsmouth Harbour Marine CIC that runs Gosport Marine Festival, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from STS Defence as we aim to make this year’s festival the best one yet. As the festival grows year-on-year we are now offering up to 3,000 different free activities across our waterfront. Having support from local organisations like STS Defence makes this continued growth possible.”
STS Defence is proud to support the Gosport Marine Festival and establish a partnership with Portsmouth Harbour Marine CIC to celebrate the rich maritime heritage and culture of Gosport.
Managing Director of STS Defence, Ben Stancliffe, says, “We’re proud to be supporting this year’s Gosport Marine Festival, a wonderful occasion that celebrates our town’s deep-rooted maritime heritage while bringing the community together. It’s a privilege to play a role in an event that highlights both longstanding traditions and forward-looking innovation along the waterfront.”
Mark Goulding, Director of Portsmouth Harbour Marine CIC that runs Gosport Marine Festival, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from STS Defence as we aim to make this year’s festival the best one yet. As the festival grows year-on-year we are now offering up to 3,000 different free activities across our waterfront. Having support from local organisations like STS Defence makes this continued growth possible.”
Contact
STS DefenceContact
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
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