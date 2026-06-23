TeleIQ Launches Partner Program Offering Recurring Revenue with AI Phone Automation
New program enables agencies, consultants, and resellers to offer AI-powered phone automation while earning ongoing commissions.
San Jose, CA, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TeleIQ today announced the launch of its new Partner Program, designed to help agencies, consultants, telecom providers, and service professionals generate recurring revenue by offering AI-powered phone automation to their customers.
As businesses continue to miss valuable customer calls due to limited staffing and availability, TeleIQ provides a simple and scalable solution. Its AI-powered phone assistant answers calls 24/7, books appointments, captures leads, and responds to customer inquiries using business-specific knowledge.
Why TeleIQ Partner Program
The TeleIQ Partner Program is built for partners who want to deliver real value to their customers while creating a new revenue stream. With minimal setup and no heavy technical integration required, partners can quickly start offering TeleIQ to their client base.
Key benefits include:
- Recurring commission on every customer
- Fast onboarding and simple deployment
- High demand from SMBs and service-based businesses
- Sales and marketing support from TeleIQ team
- Access to demo tools and resources
Ideal Partner Profiles
TeleIQ is actively seeking partners across multiple industries, including:
- Marketing agencies
- Managed service providers (MSPs)
- Telecom resellers
- CRM and SaaS consultants
- Real estate professionals and brokerages
Built for Modern Business Needs
TeleIQ is designed to work with existing business phone numbers and integrates seamlessly into everyday workflows. From small local businesses to growing service organizations, TeleIQ ensures no opportunity is missed.
Get Started Today
Businesses and partners interested in joining the TeleIQ Partner Program can learn more and apply through the company’s partner page.
https://teleiq.ai/partners/
Available on Microsoft Marketplace
TeleIQ is now available on Microsoft Marketplace, providing additional visibility and credibility for partners and customers looking for trusted AI solutions.
https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/teleiqinc1777913056072.teleiq-ai-phone-assistant
As businesses continue to miss valuable customer calls due to limited staffing and availability, TeleIQ provides a simple and scalable solution. Its AI-powered phone assistant answers calls 24/7, books appointments, captures leads, and responds to customer inquiries using business-specific knowledge.
Why TeleIQ Partner Program
The TeleIQ Partner Program is built for partners who want to deliver real value to their customers while creating a new revenue stream. With minimal setup and no heavy technical integration required, partners can quickly start offering TeleIQ to their client base.
Key benefits include:
- Recurring commission on every customer
- Fast onboarding and simple deployment
- High demand from SMBs and service-based businesses
- Sales and marketing support from TeleIQ team
- Access to demo tools and resources
Ideal Partner Profiles
TeleIQ is actively seeking partners across multiple industries, including:
- Marketing agencies
- Managed service providers (MSPs)
- Telecom resellers
- CRM and SaaS consultants
- Real estate professionals and brokerages
Built for Modern Business Needs
TeleIQ is designed to work with existing business phone numbers and integrates seamlessly into everyday workflows. From small local businesses to growing service organizations, TeleIQ ensures no opportunity is missed.
Get Started Today
Businesses and partners interested in joining the TeleIQ Partner Program can learn more and apply through the company’s partner page.
https://teleiq.ai/partners/
Available on Microsoft Marketplace
TeleIQ is now available on Microsoft Marketplace, providing additional visibility and credibility for partners and customers looking for trusted AI solutions.
https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/teleiqinc1777913056072.teleiq-ai-phone-assistant
Contact
TeleiqContact
Michael Nguyen
(628) 200-4080
https://teleiq.ai/
Michael Nguyen
(628) 200-4080
https://teleiq.ai/
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