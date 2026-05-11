Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC Launches Private Credit Advisory Platform
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC (GRM) just launched its new dedicated Private Credit Advisory platform focused on advising privately-owned and sponsor-backed companies in securing non-dilutive capital across the full spectrum of debt markets.
New York, NY, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC (GRM) just launched its new dedicated Private Credit Advisory platform focused on advising privately-owned and sponsor-backed companies in securing non-dilutive capital across the full spectrum of debt markets.
They specialize in structuring and executing financing solutions for SaaS, e-commerce, fintech, lendtech, and technology-enabled service businesses, where revenue visibility, scalability, and capital efficiency drive financing outcomes. Through strategic alliances and lender collaborations, they now have access to 350+ commercial lenders for about every type of financial need.
Their new platform combines institutional underwriting discipline with a highly targeted market approach, positioning each transaction to create lender competition, optimize pricing and structure, and deliver certainty of execution.
GRM acts as an extension of management teams and sponsors, providing hands-on advisory support from initial underwriting through closing.
Core Focus: Growth And Recurring Revenue Financing
They maintain a specialized focus on high-growth and recurring revenue business models where traditional bank financing is often insufficient or unavailable.
Venture Debt
ARR-Based Lending
Revenue-Based Financing
Broader Private Credit Solutions
In addition to growth financing, they provide access to the full capital stack.
Cash Flow–Based Lending
Asset-Based Lending
Structured Credit and Hybrid Capital
LendTech and Specialty Finance
Industry Focus
They concentrate on sectors where capital can be structured around revenue, assets, or scalable business models.
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
E-Commerce and Digital Infrastructure
Technology-Enabled Services
Financial Technology (Fintech)
LendTech and Specialty Finance
Target Profile
Transaction Size
$5 million to $150 million+, with the ability to scale beyond depending on lender appetite and structure.
Company Profile
• $10 million to $300 million+ in revenue
• Founder-owned and sponsor-backed companies
• High-growth or established lower middle market businesses
Credit Characteristics
• Predictable or recurring revenue streams
• Scalable business model
• Positive EBITDA or a defined path to profitability
• Strong unit economics and capital efficiency
• Institutional sponsorship where applicable
Common Use Cases
• Growth capital to scale operations and expand market share
• Customer acquisition and marketing investment
• Extending runway without equity dilution
• Acquisition financing and roll-up strategies
• Refinancing and recapitalization
• Working capital and liquidity management
• Bridging to profitability or future equity events
Platform Capabilities
Their Private Credit Advisory Group provides full lifecycle support:
• SaaS and recurring revenue underwriting
• Venture debt, ARR loan, and RBF structuring
• Cash flow and asset-based financing advisory
• Capital structure optimization
• Lender selection and process management
GRM maintains active relationships across the full credit landscape, enabling them to deliver tailored, institutional-quality financing solutions aligned with each client’s strategic objective.
They specialize in structuring and executing financing solutions for SaaS, e-commerce, fintech, lendtech, and technology-enabled service businesses, where revenue visibility, scalability, and capital efficiency drive financing outcomes. Through strategic alliances and lender collaborations, they now have access to 350+ commercial lenders for about every type of financial need.
Their new platform combines institutional underwriting discipline with a highly targeted market approach, positioning each transaction to create lender competition, optimize pricing and structure, and deliver certainty of execution.
GRM acts as an extension of management teams and sponsors, providing hands-on advisory support from initial underwriting through closing.
Core Focus: Growth And Recurring Revenue Financing
They maintain a specialized focus on high-growth and recurring revenue business models where traditional bank financing is often insufficient or unavailable.
Venture Debt
ARR-Based Lending
Revenue-Based Financing
Broader Private Credit Solutions
In addition to growth financing, they provide access to the full capital stack.
Cash Flow–Based Lending
Asset-Based Lending
Structured Credit and Hybrid Capital
LendTech and Specialty Finance
Industry Focus
They concentrate on sectors where capital can be structured around revenue, assets, or scalable business models.
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
E-Commerce and Digital Infrastructure
Technology-Enabled Services
Financial Technology (Fintech)
LendTech and Specialty Finance
Target Profile
Transaction Size
$5 million to $150 million+, with the ability to scale beyond depending on lender appetite and structure.
Company Profile
• $10 million to $300 million+ in revenue
• Founder-owned and sponsor-backed companies
• High-growth or established lower middle market businesses
Credit Characteristics
• Predictable or recurring revenue streams
• Scalable business model
• Positive EBITDA or a defined path to profitability
• Strong unit economics and capital efficiency
• Institutional sponsorship where applicable
Common Use Cases
• Growth capital to scale operations and expand market share
• Customer acquisition and marketing investment
• Extending runway without equity dilution
• Acquisition financing and roll-up strategies
• Refinancing and recapitalization
• Working capital and liquidity management
• Bridging to profitability or future equity events
Platform Capabilities
Their Private Credit Advisory Group provides full lifecycle support:
• SaaS and recurring revenue underwriting
• Venture debt, ARR loan, and RBF structuring
• Cash flow and asset-based financing advisory
• Capital structure optimization
• Lender selection and process management
GRM maintains active relationships across the full credit landscape, enabling them to deliver tailored, institutional-quality financing solutions aligned with each client’s strategic objective.
Contact
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLCContact
Warren Rose
716-356-2737
grocerosemoore.com
Warren Rose
716-356-2737
grocerosemoore.com
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