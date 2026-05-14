AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode
The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments.
Taipei, Taiwan, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading provider of edge AI platforms, today announced the release of the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS and BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, two embedded AI systems powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module with Super Mode support. The two systems follow the release of the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS back in February 2026, and complete AAEON’s BOXER-865xAI-PLUS series.
Designed to provide users across market segments with the enhanced software stack, greater power consumption flexibility and performance optimization offered by Super Mode with NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 SDK, BOXER-865xAI-PLUS series PCs offer up to 157 TOPS of AI performance. The primary differences between the three systems are their form factors and the functions they offer, which in turn influence the types of deployment scenarios AAEON has positioned them for.
The smallest of the three at 125mm x 90mm x 56mm, the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS is geared towards applications that require high-performance AI inference in space-constrained setups, such as AIoT nodes within the smart building management and retail sectors. As such, the system’s I/O is relatively streamlined, with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and Gigabit Ethernet joining a DB-9 port for CANBus/ RS-232 and a 10-pin physical DIO header. Despite its compact size, the system maintains a -25°C to 55°C operating temperature range alongside a 12V to 24V power input tolerance.
Also relatively compact at 190mm x 136mm x 75mm, the BOXER-8652AI-PLUS is positioned as a platform for industrial AI applications such as AMR. To host the cameras and sensors required for such solutions, the BOXER-8652AI-PLUS provides two DB-9 ports for CANBus and RS-232/422/485, four USB, and dual RJ-45 LAN. Moreover, the BOXER-8652AI-PLUS includes a box header for out-of-band management support, making it suitable for scaling industrial AMR fleets across factories.
The most advanced of the three, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS includes four independent PoE LAN ports. As such, AAEON has indicated it is primarily positioned for smart city installations like roadside units and public safety systems. Lending further credence to this is the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS’s out-of-band management and TPM 2.0 support, which AAEON states have been included to enable secure remote device rebooting, diagnostics, and monitoring on the system when it is deployed as part of broader smart infrastructure setups.
The full BOXER-865xAI-PLUS series is now in mass production, with detailed specifications available on the product’s respective pages on the AAEON website. Meanwhile, pricing and ordering information can be obtained via the AAEON eShop, or via the contact form on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Designed to provide users across market segments with the enhanced software stack, greater power consumption flexibility and performance optimization offered by Super Mode with NVIDIA JetPack 6.2 SDK, BOXER-865xAI-PLUS series PCs offer up to 157 TOPS of AI performance. The primary differences between the three systems are their form factors and the functions they offer, which in turn influence the types of deployment scenarios AAEON has positioned them for.
The smallest of the three at 125mm x 90mm x 56mm, the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS is geared towards applications that require high-performance AI inference in space-constrained setups, such as AIoT nodes within the smart building management and retail sectors. As such, the system’s I/O is relatively streamlined, with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and Gigabit Ethernet joining a DB-9 port for CANBus/ RS-232 and a 10-pin physical DIO header. Despite its compact size, the system maintains a -25°C to 55°C operating temperature range alongside a 12V to 24V power input tolerance.
Also relatively compact at 190mm x 136mm x 75mm, the BOXER-8652AI-PLUS is positioned as a platform for industrial AI applications such as AMR. To host the cameras and sensors required for such solutions, the BOXER-8652AI-PLUS provides two DB-9 ports for CANBus and RS-232/422/485, four USB, and dual RJ-45 LAN. Moreover, the BOXER-8652AI-PLUS includes a box header for out-of-band management support, making it suitable for scaling industrial AMR fleets across factories.
The most advanced of the three, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS includes four independent PoE LAN ports. As such, AAEON has indicated it is primarily positioned for smart city installations like roadside units and public safety systems. Lending further credence to this is the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS’s out-of-band management and TPM 2.0 support, which AAEON states have been included to enable secure remote device rebooting, diagnostics, and monitoring on the system when it is deployed as part of broader smart infrastructure setups.
The full BOXER-865xAI-PLUS series is now in mass production, with detailed specifications available on the product’s respective pages on the AAEON website. Meanwhile, pricing and ordering information can be obtained via the AAEON eShop, or via the contact form on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
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