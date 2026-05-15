Child Care Aware of Missouri's Beth Ann Lang Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Nonprofit's Deputy CEO brings more than three decades of early childhood experience to her role.
St. Louis, MO, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO at Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), recently celebrated her 25th anniversary with the nonprofit. Her responsibilities include overseeing all programs and services administered by CCAMO, as well as positioning the organization for sustainable growth through strategic planning.
During her tenure, Lang has provided oversight and guidance on projects related to the early childhood workforce. She has served as the organization’s Chief Program Officer since 2017. When she joined CCAMO in 2001, Lang was the inaugural Director of the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri Scholarship, a statewide program aimed at increasing the quality of child care through education, compensation, and commitment.
Among Lang’s notable achievements are launching the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri CDA Project in 2019 and supporting St. Louis County legislation to fund WAGE$, a salary supplement program for child care educators. She serves on the TEACH Early Childhood National Advisory Committee and the Council for Professional Recognition’s State Partners Roundtable, where she represents Missouri at the national level.
“Beth Ann’s leadership has shaped every facet of our work, from elevating the early childhood workforce to strengthening the programs families rely on every day,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “For 25 years, she has been a tireless champion for educators, continuously helping move our organization and state toward higher quality, greater equity, and better outcomes for children.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
During her tenure, Lang has provided oversight and guidance on projects related to the early childhood workforce. She has served as the organization’s Chief Program Officer since 2017. When she joined CCAMO in 2001, Lang was the inaugural Director of the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri Scholarship, a statewide program aimed at increasing the quality of child care through education, compensation, and commitment.
Among Lang’s notable achievements are launching the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri CDA Project in 2019 and supporting St. Louis County legislation to fund WAGE$, a salary supplement program for child care educators. She serves on the TEACH Early Childhood National Advisory Committee and the Council for Professional Recognition’s State Partners Roundtable, where she represents Missouri at the national level.
“Beth Ann’s leadership has shaped every facet of our work, from elevating the early childhood workforce to strengthening the programs families rely on every day,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “For 25 years, she has been a tireless champion for educators, continuously helping move our organization and state toward higher quality, greater equity, and better outcomes for children.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
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