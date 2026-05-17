SAN Group Recognizes Outstanding Member Agencies with 2026 SAN Awards
SAN recognized several top-performing member agencies during their Annual Business Meeting held April 24 at Mohegan Sun.
Hampton, NH, May 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SAN Group, the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, recognized several top-performing member agencies during the 2026 SAN Annual Business Meeting & Conference held April 24 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The SAN Awards honor member agencies that demonstrate exceptional business performance, profitability, growth, and commitment to operational excellence.
The SAN President’s Club Award, the organization’s highest agency honor, was presented to The Heritage Group of Niskayuna, New York. The award recognizes an outstanding SAN member agency that has achieved and sustained a high level of success through leadership, professionalism, profitability, customer service, community involvement, and strong engagement with SAN and SIAA programs and resources.
SAN also recognized member agencies with Peak Performer Awards, which honor agencies that achieved strong profitability with strategic partner carriers while meeting specific premium and loss ratio thresholds based on prior-year written premium volume.
The 2026 Peak Performer Award recipients include:
• A.R. Bucci Insurance Agency – North Providence, RI
• The Insurance Outlet – Laconia, NH
• Pioneer Insurance Agency – Albany, NY
• Sykes-Mallia Associates – Schenectady, NY
In addition, SAN recognized agencies with Mountain Climber Awards for achieving significant premium growth milestones within their first 12 or 36 months of SAN membership, while maintaining favorable loss ratios.
Mountain Climber – 3-Year Achievement Award
• K & B Insurance – Wilmington, MA
• Foursurance Agency – Clifton Park, NY
• Connecticut Insurance Advisors – New Canaan, CT
• Paradigm Insurance Agency – Rochester, NY
Mountain Climber Awards - 1-Year Achievement
• Vooma Insurance Agency – Schenectady, NY
• Family Insurance Group – South Hadley, MA
“These award recipients represent the strength, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit of our member agencies,” said Tom Lizotte, President and Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and the meaningful impact they continue to make within the insurance industry and the communities they serve.”
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering more than 500 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $2 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
The SAN Awards honor member agencies that demonstrate exceptional business performance, profitability, growth, and commitment to operational excellence.
The SAN President’s Club Award, the organization’s highest agency honor, was presented to The Heritage Group of Niskayuna, New York. The award recognizes an outstanding SAN member agency that has achieved and sustained a high level of success through leadership, professionalism, profitability, customer service, community involvement, and strong engagement with SAN and SIAA programs and resources.
SAN also recognized member agencies with Peak Performer Awards, which honor agencies that achieved strong profitability with strategic partner carriers while meeting specific premium and loss ratio thresholds based on prior-year written premium volume.
The 2026 Peak Performer Award recipients include:
• A.R. Bucci Insurance Agency – North Providence, RI
• The Insurance Outlet – Laconia, NH
• Pioneer Insurance Agency – Albany, NY
• Sykes-Mallia Associates – Schenectady, NY
In addition, SAN recognized agencies with Mountain Climber Awards for achieving significant premium growth milestones within their first 12 or 36 months of SAN membership, while maintaining favorable loss ratios.
Mountain Climber – 3-Year Achievement Award
• K & B Insurance – Wilmington, MA
• Foursurance Agency – Clifton Park, NY
• Connecticut Insurance Advisors – New Canaan, CT
• Paradigm Insurance Agency – Rochester, NY
Mountain Climber Awards - 1-Year Achievement
• Vooma Insurance Agency – Schenectady, NY
• Family Insurance Group – South Hadley, MA
“These award recipients represent the strength, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit of our member agencies,” said Tom Lizotte, President and Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and the meaningful impact they continue to make within the insurance industry and the communities they serve.”
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering more than 500 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $2 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
Contact
SAN GroupContact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
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