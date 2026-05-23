Shreekant Patil Provides Strategic Guidance to Startups at KCIIL’s Cohort 9.0 Intensive Bootcamp

Dr. Shreekant Patil, founder of PARENTNashik delivers impactful sessions on customer validation, identifying Early Adopters and Defining User Personas and go-to-market strategies, fueling startup growth at KCIIL’s Cohort 9.0.