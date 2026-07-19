Jeevan Uthaman Offers Kerala Entrepreneurs Free Growth Clarity Diagnostic Built on 12 Years of Work
Brand strategist with 12+ years experience launches five-minute clarity tool for stuck entrepreneurs.
Kochi, India, July 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeevan Uthaman, a brand consultant and growth strategist based in Kerala, announced today the launch of the Growth Clarity Diagnostic, a free online assessment tool designed to help founders and entrepreneurs identify operational and branding roadblocks. The tool is currently accessible to the public at jeevanuthaman.com/assessments.
The Growth Clarity Diagnostic adapts the qualitative framework Uthaman utilizes during professional consulting engagements into a standardized digital format. Developed from over 12 years of experience analyzing organizational growth across more than 500 enterprise engagements, the assessment maps user responses against four specific business dimensions: brand clarity, founder positioning, team alignment, and growth strategy.
Rather than generating a generic business score, the ten-question diagnostic evaluates these dimensions to identify potential primary operational blockers. Upon completion, the system provides an immediate summary of the results along with a recommended structural intervention.
"This digital tool utilizes the same initial question set I apply when opening a dialogue with a new consulting client," said Jeevan Uthaman. "The goal of releasing this publicly is to provide founders with a practical starting point for assessing their business alignment without the barrier of an initial consulting fee."
The diagnostic tool is intended for established business owners experiencing plateaued revenue, entrepreneurs analyzing conversion rate challenges, and professionals working to establish their personal brand within the Indian market. The service requires no account creation, email registration, or payment to access the results.
About Jeevan Uthaman:
Jeevan Uthaman is a brand consultant, growth strategist, and corporate trainer based in Kerala, India. With over 12 years of industry experience, he has delivered consulting and training engagements for over 500 organizations across the country. His methodology focuses on analyzing the alignment between a company's brand identity, personnel, and operational strategy to address stalled business growth.
Access to the tool: https://jeevanuthaman.com/assessments
Website: https://www.jeevanuthaman.com
Connect: https://www.jeevanuthaman.com/connect
Contact: Jeevan Uthaman, Brand Strategist & Coach, Kerala, Indi
The Growth Clarity Diagnostic adapts the qualitative framework Uthaman utilizes during professional consulting engagements into a standardized digital format. Developed from over 12 years of experience analyzing organizational growth across more than 500 enterprise engagements, the assessment maps user responses against four specific business dimensions: brand clarity, founder positioning, team alignment, and growth strategy.
Rather than generating a generic business score, the ten-question diagnostic evaluates these dimensions to identify potential primary operational blockers. Upon completion, the system provides an immediate summary of the results along with a recommended structural intervention.
"This digital tool utilizes the same initial question set I apply when opening a dialogue with a new consulting client," said Jeevan Uthaman. "The goal of releasing this publicly is to provide founders with a practical starting point for assessing their business alignment without the barrier of an initial consulting fee."
The diagnostic tool is intended for established business owners experiencing plateaued revenue, entrepreneurs analyzing conversion rate challenges, and professionals working to establish their personal brand within the Indian market. The service requires no account creation, email registration, or payment to access the results.
About Jeevan Uthaman:
Jeevan Uthaman is a brand consultant, growth strategist, and corporate trainer based in Kerala, India. With over 12 years of industry experience, he has delivered consulting and training engagements for over 500 organizations across the country. His methodology focuses on analyzing the alignment between a company's brand identity, personnel, and operational strategy to address stalled business growth.
Access to the tool: https://jeevanuthaman.com/assessments
Website: https://www.jeevanuthaman.com
Connect: https://www.jeevanuthaman.com/connect
Contact: Jeevan Uthaman, Brand Strategist & Coach, Kerala, Indi
Contact
BRANDISAM LLPContact
Jeevan Uthaman
+919496655676
jeevanuthaman.com
Jeevan Uthaman
+919496655676
jeevanuthaman.com
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