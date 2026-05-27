NousViz Win Affiliate Intelligence of the Year Award at AffPapa Awards 2026
NousViz is the winner of the Affiliate Intelligence of the Year award at the AffPapa Awards 2026. The new platform also made it's debut at the AffPapa Conference where they showcased their new data viz tool.
Montreal, Canada, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NousViz is the award winner for Affiliate Intelligence of the Year at the AffPapa Awards 2026. The awards ceremony took place at the Real Casino de Madrid as the final event concluding a week of the AffPapa Conference 2026.
The award itself represents a statement from the breakout product of NousViz which is a data visualization platform that makes data viz easy to build and use. At the AffPapa Conference in Madrid, many attendees described the product as being the central brain of any company and being an alternative to existing BI tools like Tableau, Data Studio (formerly Looker Studio) and Power BI.
During the conference, NousViz showcased many plugins as part of their suite of tools that includes Google Analytics, Cloudflare, StatsDrone, Intercom, Jira, Slack and many more.
The SEO plugins for Google Analytics, GSC, Cloudflare and Firehose got the attention of affiliates and SEO pros. In particular, the Google Analytics plugin contained LLM data showing landing pages and GEOs while the Cloudflare plugin showed users when Googlebot is struggling to crawl any pages of their site.
CEO and Co-Founder, John Wright, had this to say about the prestigious award win, “We are thrilled to have won this award again but this time for our latest creation in NousViz. The idea behind NousViz was a dream we had for years on how to create an actual affiliate intelligence platform. Our core ideas for affiliate intelligence ranged from our Benchmark data project, to affiliate shaving detection and having a sentiment analysis of the whole affiliate marketing industry. I think today we are closer to making these tools a reality and for us, it has never been more exciting to work on these challenges than ever.”
Past winners of the award include StatsDrone winning in 2024 and PartnerMatrix winning it in 2025.
The feature that received the highest praise turned out to be the sentiment analysis on their Slack plugin.
COO & Co-Founder, Darrell Helyar, had this to say about the win, “The days leading up to receiving the award were amazing, with great interest in what we are building and how these tools can be used to manage businesses. I was surprised by the strong interest in the Slack plugin I built for sentiment analysis. This simple chart provides a perspective on the health and tone of messages and interactions - an early indication of what could be happening in an organization.”
From VP Product Joe Hatch
“Winning Affiliate Intelligence of the Year at AffPapa is a huge milestone for us. What started as a way to solve our own in-house frustrations has grown into a fully-fledged platform with applications far beyond affiliate reporting, from operations to insights across different teams and industries. We’ve had a lot of fun building our own plugins and seeing the team create dashboards for things like sentiment analysis and ticketing reports. That flexibility is what excites us most: giving people the tools to solve real operational problems faster."
The NousViz product is looking to be a new player in the competitive data visualization space. The tagline for NousViz is Visualize your data, instantly.
The award itself represents a statement from the breakout product of NousViz which is a data visualization platform that makes data viz easy to build and use. At the AffPapa Conference in Madrid, many attendees described the product as being the central brain of any company and being an alternative to existing BI tools like Tableau, Data Studio (formerly Looker Studio) and Power BI.
During the conference, NousViz showcased many plugins as part of their suite of tools that includes Google Analytics, Cloudflare, StatsDrone, Intercom, Jira, Slack and many more.
The SEO plugins for Google Analytics, GSC, Cloudflare and Firehose got the attention of affiliates and SEO pros. In particular, the Google Analytics plugin contained LLM data showing landing pages and GEOs while the Cloudflare plugin showed users when Googlebot is struggling to crawl any pages of their site.
CEO and Co-Founder, John Wright, had this to say about the prestigious award win, “We are thrilled to have won this award again but this time for our latest creation in NousViz. The idea behind NousViz was a dream we had for years on how to create an actual affiliate intelligence platform. Our core ideas for affiliate intelligence ranged from our Benchmark data project, to affiliate shaving detection and having a sentiment analysis of the whole affiliate marketing industry. I think today we are closer to making these tools a reality and for us, it has never been more exciting to work on these challenges than ever.”
Past winners of the award include StatsDrone winning in 2024 and PartnerMatrix winning it in 2025.
The feature that received the highest praise turned out to be the sentiment analysis on their Slack plugin.
COO & Co-Founder, Darrell Helyar, had this to say about the win, “The days leading up to receiving the award were amazing, with great interest in what we are building and how these tools can be used to manage businesses. I was surprised by the strong interest in the Slack plugin I built for sentiment analysis. This simple chart provides a perspective on the health and tone of messages and interactions - an early indication of what could be happening in an organization.”
From VP Product Joe Hatch
“Winning Affiliate Intelligence of the Year at AffPapa is a huge milestone for us. What started as a way to solve our own in-house frustrations has grown into a fully-fledged platform with applications far beyond affiliate reporting, from operations to insights across different teams and industries. We’ve had a lot of fun building our own plugins and seeing the team create dashboards for things like sentiment analysis and ticketing reports. That flexibility is what excites us most: giving people the tools to solve real operational problems faster."
The NousViz product is looking to be a new player in the competitive data visualization space. The tagline for NousViz is Visualize your data, instantly.
Contact
StatsDroneContact
John Wright
438-802-3955
https://statsdrone.com
John Wright
438-802-3955
https://statsdrone.com
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